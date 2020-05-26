Raspberry Pi® IEPE Measurement HAT From Measurement Computing

Measurement Computing Corporation announces the release of the MCC 172 IEPE Measurement HAT for Raspberry Pi. Ideal for Machine Condition Monitoring and Edge Computing applications, the MCC 172 is a two-channel, high-speed DAQ HAT for making sound and vibration measurements from IEPE sensors like accelerometers and microphones. It features two, simultaneous, 24-bit analog inputs, with sample rates up to 51.2 kS/s per channel.

Up to eight MCC HATs can be stacked onto one Raspberry Pi. MCC offers a variety of DAQ HATs that allow users to configure multifunction, Pi-based solutions with analog input, output, and digital I/O.

The open-source MCC DAQ HAT Library of commands in C/C++® and Python™ allows users to develop applications on Linux®. The library is available to download from GitHub. Comprehensive API and hardware documentation are also provided.

About Measurement Computing

Measurement Computing designs and manufactures data acquisition devices that are easy to use, easy to integrate, and easy to support. Included software options are extensive and provided for both programmers and non-programmers. Free technical support and low cost of ownership make Measurement Computing the easiest choice for DAQ.

More information about Measurement Computing is available at www.mccdaq.com.

Click below to see a photo of the MCC 172:

https://www.mccdaq.com/press_releases/pr_photos/PR-MCC-172.jpg

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200526005740/en/