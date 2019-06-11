Raspberry Pi® Thermocouple Measurement HAT from Measurement Computing

Measurement Computing Corporation announces the release of the MCC 134
thermocouple measurement HAT for Raspberry Pi. The MCC 134 brings
high-quality, temperature measurement capability to the popular low-cost
computer.
The device features four thermocouple (TC) inputs capable of measuring
the most popular TC types including J, K, R, S, T, N, E, and B. Each
channel type is selectable on a per-channel basis.
The MCC 134 features 24-bit resolution and provides professional-grade
accuracy which is best in class. Open thermocouple detection lets users
monitor for broken or disconnected thermocouples.
Up to eight MCC HATs can be stacked onto one Raspberry Pi. With the
already available MCC 118, eight channel voltage measurement HAT and the
MCC 152 voltage output and digital I/O HAT, users can configure
multifunction, Pi-based solutions with analog input, output, and digital
I/O. The growing base of Raspberry Pi users is making single board
computers more prevalent in professional DAQ applications.
The open-source MCC DAQ HAT Library of commands in C/C++® and
Python™ allows users to develop applications on Linux. The
library is available to download from GitHub. Comprehensive API and
hardware documentation are also provided.
About Measurement Computing
Measurement Computing designs and manufactures data acquisition devices
that are easy to use, easy to integrate, and easy to support. Included
software options are extensive and provided for both programmers and
non-programmers. Free technical support and low cost of ownership make
Measurement Computing the easiest choice for DAQ.
More information about Measurement Computing is available at www.mccdaq.com.
Click below to see a photo of the MCC 134: https://www.mccdaq.com/press_releases/pr_photos/PR-MCC-134.jpg
