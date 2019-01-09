Raspberry Pi® Voltage Output and Digital I/O HAT from Measurement Computing

Measurement Computing Corporation announces the release of the MCC 152
voltage output and digital I/O HAT for Raspberry Pi. Many DAQ users are
designing systems around Raspberry Pi because of its flexibility and low
cost. This growing base of Raspberry Pi users is making single board
computers more prevalent in professional DAQ applications.
The MCC 152 features two 0-5 V analog outputs with updates rates up to 5
kS/s. Eight digital I/O lines are also included and can be configured as
input or output on a bit by bit basis. Up to eight MCC HATs can be
stacked onto one Raspberry Pi. With the already available MCC 118, eight
channel voltage measurement HAT, users can easily configure
multifunction, Pi-based solutions with analog input, output, and digital
I/O.
The open-source MCC DAQ HAT Library of commands in C/C++® and
Python™ allows users to develop applications on Linux. The
library is available to download from GitHub. Comprehensive API and
hardware documentation are also provided.
About Measurement Computing
Measurement Computing designs and manufactures data acquisition devices
that are easy to use, easy to integrate, and easy to support. Included
software options are extensive and provided for both programmers and
non-programmers. Free technical support and low cost of ownership make
Measurement Computing the easiest choice for DAQ.
More information about Measurement Computing is available at www.mccdaq.com.
Click below to see a photo of the MCC 152:
https://www.mccdaq.com/press_releases/pr_photos/PR-MCC-152.jpg
