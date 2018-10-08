Log in
Rassini de CV : , S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release for Monday, October 22, 2018

10/08/2018 | 07:53pm CEST

MEXICO CITY, Mexico, October 8, 2018

Rassini, S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexican Stock Exchange Ticker: RASSINI), a Mexican industrial company engaged in the design and manufacturing of suspension and brake components for the automotive industry, announced today that it will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018, on Monday, October 22, 2018, after market close.

The earnings press release will be available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at http://ir.rassini.com/en/reportes-trimestrales.

Following the release, Rassini will host a conference call on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. CDT (Mexico City Time) / 10:00 a.m. EST (U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss its unaudited third quarter financial results and recent business initiatives.

The conference call may be accessed using the following numbers:
U.S.: +1-844-266-7440
Mexico: 01-800-926-9157
International: +1-213-784-1694
Passcode: 5790236

The Company asks that participants dial in approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled time of this call.

A replay of the conference call will be available starting at 12:00 p.m. (U.S. Central Time / Mexico City Time) on October 23, 2018 to 11:59 p.m. (U.S. Central Time / Mexico City Time) on October 31, 2018 using the following numbers:

U.S.: +1-855-859-2056
Mexico: 404-537-3406
Passcode: 5790236

About Rassini
Rassini is a leading designer and manufacturer of suspension and brake components for the global automotive industry, mainly focused on original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Rassini is the world's largest producer of suspension components for light commercial vehicles as well as the largest fully integrated brakes disc producer in the Americas and has eight manufacturing sites strategically located in Mexico, the U.S. and Brazil, as well as five tech centers located in the same countries.

Suspension products include leaf springs (parabolic and multi-leaf) for light and commercial trucks, coil springs and bushings. The brakes business manufactures rotors, drums, brake assemblies, clutch plates and motor balancers.

Its solid and diversified customer base includes: General Motors, Ford Motor Co., FCA, Nissan, Volkswagen, Toyota, MAN, Scania, Mercedes Benz and Daimler, among others.

Disclaimer

Rassini SAB de CV published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 17:52:02 UTC
