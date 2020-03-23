Rastaclat : Kicks off #PositivityChallenge to Benefit Meals on Wheels

In light of the current state of uncertainty, Rastaclat announced the kick off of the #PositivityChallenge to benefit Meals on Wheels today. Meals on Wheels America is a leadership organization supporting more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior isolation and hunger. During these times of hardship and scarcity of food readily available for the underserved elderly, Rastaclat is raising awareness and funding to supply one of the basic human necessities, food. From March 20th through April 20th, Rastaclat will pledge a $1 donation to the Meals on Wheels organization for every purchase on Rastaclat.com.

“At Rastaclat, we believe in not only doing good for yourself, but also doing good for others,” stated Daniel Kasidi, founder of Rastaclat. “It only made sense for our team to dedicate efforts and resources to help families, friends, loyal fans and underserved communities. Our goal with the #PositivityChallenge is to not only support the less fortunate, but to showcase that one positive action or gesture a day can positively impact each other, our mindsets and our community.”

For the first time ever, Rastaclat launched a social media challenge to see which fans can do at least one positive gesture a day for the next month to promote positivity. The goal is to imaginatively create more positive gestures and actions in the world to support one another for the next 30 days. The Rastaclat team will review on-going submissions and share the positive gestures. To get reposted, tag @Rastaclat and use #PositivityChallenge on Instagram, Facebook, IG Stories, Twitter or Tik Tok.

ABOUT RASTACLAT:

Rastaclat is a symbol of positivity, doing good for yourself and others. We believe that positive action can change lives, inspire confidence & unite us as human beings. #SEEKTHEPOSITIVE

