Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ratas: The European economy must be relaunched quickly and decisively after the acute health crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 06:33pm EDT

Stenbock House, April 23, 2020 - Prime Minister Jüri Ratas, at a video conference with EU Heads of State and Government, stressed that the European economy must be relaunched quickly and decisively after the acute health crisis has been overcome in order to support the smooth functioning of the internal market, as the welfare of all Europeans depends on it.

At the video conference, the leaders of EU countries focused on the COVID-19 recovery plan and the steps to be taken to revive the economy. The Member States gave the European Commission the task to analyse and submit a proposal for the establishment of the European Recovery Fund. On the basis of today's debate, the European Commission will make a proposal at the beginning of May how to adjust the next long-term budget of the European Union, which has not yet been agreed, to overcome the crisis and to help the economy.

Prime Minister Ratas stressed that the smooth relaunch of the European internal market is vital and is the foundation of economic recovery. 'We are all together in this crisis, it affects all European countries. Therefore, it is very important that we work together to overcome the crisis and coordinate our actions so that it helps our people and our businesses,' said Ratas. 'The solution for the for recovery of the European economy must be adequate. It must be strategic and convincing for the markets, but also temporary in nature,' said Ratas.

According to Ratas, the recovery of the European economy cannot be based solely on loans and financial instruments, but support must be provided in order to create certainty for investment and to motivate the continuation of major strategic projects that are important for the EU. 'Common projects will revive the economy and help us to recover more quickly from the crisis. They must also help us to develop digital economies, achieve climate goals and strengthen the internal market and resilience to different risks,' said Prime Minister Ratas.

The Prime Minister also stressed that, in a crisis situation, the European Union must not forget its neighbours. 'You know your friends in need. The European Union must support the countries of Africa and the Western Balkans and Eastern Partnership countries. We must help them because we are closely connected,' said Ratas.

Photos: https://flic.kr/s/aHsmMLAKPE

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Estonia published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 22:32:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:18pEXCLUSIVE : Hertz taps debt restructuring advisers as car rental demand evaporates - sources
RE
07:07pUK consumer confidence stuck near all-time low after COVID slump - GfK
RE
06:59pS&P 500 slips after report on coronavirus drug trial
RE
06:55pEXCLUSIVE : Argentina plans higher local oil price to protect sector amid rout - sources
RE
06:52pArias in open air as opera singers surprise Washington D.C. area park goers
RE
06:49pNew York survey suggests nearly 14% in state may have coronavirus antibodies
RE
06:35pU.S. lawmakers urge Fed to keep energy industry out of lending program
RE
06:33pEquities barely up oil price rebound, stimulus hopes
RE
06:33pRATAS : The European economy must be relaunched quickly and decisively after the acute health crisis
PU
06:32pU.S. House passes $500 billion coronavirus bill and oversight panel
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : Intel not updating full-year outlook due to 'economic uncertainty'
2EUROLIFE BRANDS INC. : EUROLIFE BRANDS : Announces an Agreement to Acquire a European Retail Chain with $3M+ i..
3KENON HOLDINGS LTD. : KENON : OPC Energy Ltd., a Subsidiary of Kenon, Prices Series B Bonds Offering
4HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, ENCOURAGES CROWN CASTLE (CCI) INVESTORS WHO HAVE SUFFERED LOSSES T..
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Keyspaces (for Apache Cassandra)

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group