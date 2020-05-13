Ratas: We wish to work with WHO to digitalise the exchange of health data between countries

Stenbock House, 13 May 2020 - Prime Minister Jüri Ratas spoke in a video conversation with Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, about the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and on cooperation to digitalise the exchange of health data between countries.

According to Prime Minister Jüri Ratas, Estonia provides support to the WHO in the fight against pandemic through the digitalisation of health data. 'Our experts started working with colleagues from WHO half a year ago to find the best ways to use Estonian e-experience and distributed system architecture. We are ready to help the WHO to connect health information systems and databases and ensure their interoperability through the involvement of both the Estonian and Finnish private sectors. Better and safer data exchange between countries creates the prerequisites for much greater global cooperation and trust,' said the Prime Minister.

PM Ratas gave the Director-General of the WHO an overview of Estonia's actions in the fight against the virus and in resolving the health crisis. 'Estonia has begun to ease the restrictions gradually both within the country and with Finland and the Baltic states,' said Ratas. 'It is clear that the easing of the restrictions must be a slow and controlled process, because this way we can be sure that the spread of the virus is under the control. Coordination and exchange of information between countries is also very important,' said Ratas, and described the importance of preparedness for the recurrence of the outbreak.

The Prime Minister also told the Director-General of the WHO how Estonia has used various e-solutions to organise distance learning during the health crisis.

The Director-General of the WHO gave an overview of the overall global situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and the perspective of the development of vaccine and treatment. He also highlighted the contribution of the European Commission and several countries to the donor conference of May 4, during which 7.4 billion euros have been collected. 'To overcome the global pandemic, cooperation and solidarity between countries is very important, because only by acting in a coordinated manner we can overcome the virus,' said Prime Minister Ratas and expressed support to the WHO in the fight against the pandemic on the global frontier.

Photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/stenbockimaja/albums/72157714284646622