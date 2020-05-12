Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ratas discussed the future of the economy with representatives from the finance sector

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 07:40pm EDT

Stenbock House, 11 May 2020 - Prime Minister Jüri Ratas, Minister of Foreign Trade and Information Technology Raul Siem, and Minister of Rural Affairs Arvo Aller met today with members of Eesti Pank and the Banking Association in order to discuss the general economic situation and the implementation of government crisis response measures.

'The spread of corona virus has had a significant impact on the financial sector in recent months. The economy has been hit and banks are able to see this directly through their clients', said Prime Minister Jüri Ratas. He emphasised that good cooperation with financial institutions is very important in terms of the further resolution of the crisis. 'People and businesses have been helped a great deal by the fact that banks have made it possible for those who have encountered difficulties to defer their loan repayments. Henceforth, it is important that we are able to look ahead as far as possible and be able to provide the necessary support for businesses so that economic activity can begin to grow again. All while looking at protecting the lives and health of the people.'

Ratas added that the majority of the support measures agreed upon in the supplementary budget have already been activated, and help has been provided to both employees and businesses. Their implementation will continue. At the meeting it was decided that banks would be included in the discussions on the exit strategy for the economic recovery plan.

The banks provided an overview of the condition of their loan portfolios and presented future forecasts.

The Prime Minister also met with representatives from the banking sector in March in order to discuss the development of crisis response measures. Regular meetings will continue in the future.

Also participating in today's meeting were Madis Müller (Eesti Pank), Kilvar Kessler (Finantsinspektsioon), Lehar Kütt (Kredex), Raul Rosenberg (Rural Development Foundation), Katrin Talihärm (Banking Association), Erkki Raasuke (Luminor), Olavi Lepp (Swedbank), Allan Parik (SEB), Erki Kilu (LHV) and Margus Rink (Coop Pank).

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Estonia published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 23:39:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:35pFIRM CAPITAL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION : Provides Update on May 1st Payment Status of the Investment Portfolio
AQ
08:35pMGE ENERGY : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
BU
08:35pFRASERS PROPERTY : reports S$790 million PBIT in 1H FY20
PU
08:32pKEYERA : Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
AQ
08:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates AST as Equal-weight
AQ
08:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates PMV as Equal-weight
AQ
08:31pAnalysis on Impact of COVID-19-Gaming Software Market 2020-2024 | Growing Popularity of eSports to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
08:28pCOMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : to Sell Stake in Wealth Management Arm to KKR -- Update
DJ
08:28pVEDANTA : Promoter Seeks to Delist Company From Indian Bourse
DJ
08:26pTRAVELZOO : ® to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. airlines tell crews not to force passengers to wear masks
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : California county orders closure of Tesla plant
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : reports spike in takedowns of hate speech, terrorism
4BARCLAYS PLC : Investment banks cut jobs despite coronavirus trading surge - Coalition
5THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. : CARLYLE : GIC?s cold feet on Amex travel buy casts doubt on $1.1 billion loan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group