Ratas discussed with the President of the European Commission the recovery from the COVID-19 crisis and the new EU budget

05/08/2020 | 08:29pm EDT

Stenbock House, May 8, 2020 - Prime Minister Jüri Ratas spoke in a telephone conversation with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, about recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, the next multi-annual financial framework, and the recovery of the European economy. The Prime Minister congratulated the President of the Commission on tomorrow's European Day dedicated to peace and European unity.

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas commended the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, for her initiative to show European leadership at the donors' conference on Monday in solving the global crisis caused by the COVID-19. 'By acting together, we can leave this pandemic behind as soon as possible,' said Ratas. On Monday, 7.4 billion euros were raised for diagnosis, treatment and development of vaccines and for making them available and affordable worldwide.

According to Prime Minister Ratas, Europe is facing an unprecedented situation, which has had a strong impact on the economies and people of all Member States. 'Our next multi-annual financial framework must give a boost to the relaunch of the European economy after the health care crisis is over,' said Ratas.

'The next multi-annual financial framework must help to make investments that support the European economy, strengthen our internal market and strengthen the four fundamental freedoms of the EU as we emerge from the crisis. I would like Europe to be more united, better connected, and greener, after we recover from the crisis,' said Ratas, and noted the need to increase funding for strategic cross-border infrastructure projects in the fields of transport, energy and digital economy.

'This way we can revive the economy and invest in green future and digital transformation. For Estonia and our neighbouring Member States, the synchronisation of the energy connections with Central Europe, which links the Baltic countries and Finland with the rest of the internal market, is very important,' said Ratas.

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas, together with the President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda and Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš, sent a joint letter today to the leaders of the EU institutions explaining their views on the future multi-annual financial framework of the European Union.

Tomorrow, May 9, we will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the French Foreign Minister Robert Schuman's proposal to combine the coal and steel production of France, Germany and other European countries. This is the day we celebrate as the European Day.

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Estonia published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2020 00:28:02 UTC
