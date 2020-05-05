Log in
RateLinx Appoints Jeff Dudzik, Global Vice President Carrier Management

05/05/2020 | 04:01am EDT

MADISON, Wis., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RateLinx, a leader in supply chain & logistics shipping, visibility, and payment platforms, announced the appointment of Jeff Dudzik to the role of Global Vice President of Carrier Management. Dudzik’s years of management experience in transportation and warehouse roles will serve him well as he takes on the leadership of the Carrier Management team at RateLinx.

Previous to RateLinx, Jeff spent over five years at Rockwell Automation as Global Transportation and Warehouse Manager. As VP of Carrier Management, Dudzik will lead the team in building carrier relationships, enhancing technology, and handling RFP management.

“We are thrilled to bring Jeff into this role and look forward to his strategic direction for this new team,” says Shannon Vaillancourt, Founder of RateLinx. “Jeff brings over 20 years of logistics, operations, and transportation management experience to the team.  He will help us to focus deeper on our carrier interactions, which ultimately will provide more value to our customers.”

Before RateLinx, he managed global warehouse and transportation operations, leading several teams responsible for driving supply chain efficiencies across all regions. His experience in leading lean initiatives in 3PL divisions will serve him well in his new role at RateLinx.

“I am excited to continue to grow my career with RateLinx,” Jeff said. “We have a fantastic team and are ready for this new challenge to grow the Carrier Management team to serve our customers better.”

About RateLinx

Founded in 2002 and based in Madison, Wisconsin, RateLinx is a complete Supply Chain & Logistics shipping, visibility, and payment platform built on data quality to provide predictive analytics and prescriptive actions. The RateLinx ecosystem is designed to reduce logistics costs and optimize operations, providing companies with shipment management, supply chain visibility, and financial settlement solutions. RateLinx is a self-funded and debt-free, award-winning company and recognized thought-leader in the logistics space. To learn more, visit ratelinx.com.

Contact:

Cory Comer, Director of Marketing
RateLinx
608.515.5822
cory.comer@ratelinx.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
