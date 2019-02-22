Log in
RateLinx Named to Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2019 Pros to Know

02/22/2019 | 05:01pm EST

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RateLinx, a leading supply chain, and logistics visibility and analytics platform, announces that five executives have been named 2019 Pros to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive. This year's recipients include Shannon Vaillancourt, Frank Locascio, Nate Endicott, Bryan Rabakon and Gordy Ferguson. The Pros to Know Award recognizes executives helping customers improve their supply chains for the challenges in today's business climate. Each recipient was named a Provider Pro to Know, recognizing their leadership in logistics management and data services.

The award is a validation of the experience, skill and high service standards of the RateLinx team. Exceptional leadership and innovation help customers automate processes, reduce costs, and improve shipper-carrier and supplier-customer relationships. Our team is committed to helping customers achieve real-time visibility through a digital supply chain strategy. Our Pros guide customers through our consultative Logistics in 3D process—a data-first approach designed to help customers Diagnose problems, Develop strategies, and Deploy savings. They help develop customized KPIs, dashboards and analytics for every customer using our ecosystem of innovative software solutions.

“Our Pros to Know listing showcases the leaders and innovators shaping the profession and making a substantial impact on their companies,” says John Yuva, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “We commend this year’s recipients for their achievements in the supply chain. They embody the commitment to transformative supply chain tools and processes.”

About RateLinx

Founded in 2002 in Madison, Wisconsin, by Shannon Vaillancourt, RateLinx is a complete Supply Chain & Logistics visibility and analytics platform built on an integrated data foundation to provide predictive analytics and prescriptive actions. RateLinx is an ideal solution for shippers requiring manifesting, supply chain visibility, and financial management, empowering tangible cost efficiencies and opportunities.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive’s user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit on the web at SDCExec.com.

Contacts

Cory Comer
608.515.5822
cory.comer@ratelinx.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
