RateMyAgent : Gains Traction in U.S. Market

SAN DIEGO, Sept., 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RateMyAgent, an agent review and digital marketing platform for real estate professionals to generate, aggregate, and syndicate client reviews, today announced its recent integrations with Stellar MLS, Lexington Bluegrass Association of Realtors and Intermountain MLS. Collectively, these organizations represent 71,500 licensed real estate agents and brokers.

"We know how important getting the property data right is to make our verified reviews come to life," said Mark Armstrong, co-founder and chief strategy officer of RateMyAgent. "So we are heavily focused on building these partnerships to ensure our customers have that integration to ensure success with our platform."

These organizations are driven and poised to help brokers and their agents thrive in tomorrow's competitive real estate market with a comprehensive suite of the industry's best products.This is just the beginning of RateMyAgent's traction in the U.S. market. Numerous other Multiple Listing Service (MLS) launches are scheduled for the remainder of the quarter including Miami Association of Realtors, Bridge, CRMLS, realComp, Cape Cod and Islands, Beaches, Santa Barbara, Space Coast MLS, and Hilton Head Association of Realtors.

"Partnering with the U.S. MLS's and member association makes so much sense," said Michael Davey, chief executive officer for RateMyAgent. "We share similar values of wanting to provide the latest technologies that can improve an agent's business yet be simple enough to work with their existing day to day activities."

Savvy agents understand the power of third-party validation and social proof. Therefore, client reviews are a critical component of any digital strategy. From ranking in search to establishing professional credibility, RateMyAgent simplifies the process and maximizes reach across all digital platforms such as social media, ad networks, and websites. Agents can focus their effort on delivering incredible consumer experiences and allow the automated platform to ensure transparency for future clients.

RateMyAgent is endorsed by the 2019 REACH program by the National Association of Realtors®

About RateMyAgent

RateMyAgent is an Australia-based review platform now expanding rapidly in the United States. In Australia, RateMyAgent is used by agents who sell 80% of property across Australia and get reviews for 1 in 3 homes sold nationally. RateMyAgent launched in the United States in 2018 and has partnerships with MLS's from Florida to California, including CRMLS, the country's largest MLS. They are the first review platform to be included in NAR's REACH Accelerator Program. RateMyAgent is listed on the Australian stock exchange. More information about RateMyAgent can be found at www.ratemyagent.com

SOURCE RateMyAgent