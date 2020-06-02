Log in
Rates of employment, unemployment and economic activity - April 2020

06/02/2020 | 03:06am EDT

02.06.2020

Code: 250146-20

The employment rate of the aged 15-64 years (the share of the employed persons in the age group 15-64 years, as percentage), seasonally adjusted, reached 75.2% in April 2020 and slightly increased compared to that in April 2019. The male employment rate was 82.3%; the female employment rate was 67.8%, both seasonally adjusted. The employment rate of persons aged 15-29 years, seasonally adjusted, was 44.9%, in the age group 30-49 years it attained 87.7%, and in the age group 50-64 years it got to 76.3%.

The general unemployment rate of the aged 15-64 years (the share of the unemployed in the labour force, that is in the total number of the employed and the unemployed (that means economically active persons), as percentage), seasonally adjusted, reached 2.3% in April 2020 and increased by 0.2 p.p., year-on-year. The male unemployment rate, seasonally adjusted, attained 2.0%; the female unemployment rate reached 2.6%.

The economic activityrate of the aged 15-64 years (the share of the number of the economically active in the total number of persons of this age group, as percentage), seasonally adjusted, reached 77.0% and rose by 0.2 p.p. compared to that in April 2019. Following the seasonal adjustment, the male economic activity rate (84.0%) exceeded the female economic activity rate by 14.3 p.p.

'Impacts of anti-infection measures on the April unemployment as well as on the number of people with employment were not significant. However, the number of hours actually worked has dropped further. Their average decreased already in March by 10%, in April it fell by 22%, year-on-year. There was a much bigger impact on the self-employed, who worked by 31% less, while as for the employees there was a 19% fall,' Dalibor Holý, Director of Labour Market and Equal Opportunities Statistics Department of the Czech Statistical Office, noted.

Eurostat, in its press release, publishes the monthly unemployment rate, identical in terms of the methodology applied, but for the age group 15-74 years. In the Czech Republic, the general unemployment rate for the aged 15-74 years in April 2020 was 2.1%, while the data are based on the Labour Force Sample Survey results for the corresponding month.

Tables 1 and 2 enclosed contain methodologically consistent time series of basic indicators of the labour market, and seasonally adjusted absolute numbers of the employed persons and of the unemployed ones, respectively, starting in 1993. Table 3 has been added, with average numbers of hours actually worked, broken down by employees and the self-employed. This special table is not seasonally adjusted - the data can be compared only year-on-year (having in mind different numbers of working days).

_____________________
Notes:
Responsible head at the CZSO: Dalibor Holý, Director of Labour Market and Equal Opportunities Statistics Department, phone: +420 274052694, e-mail: dalibor.holy@czso.cz
Contact person: Ilona Mendlová, Labour Market and Equal Opportunities Statistics Department, phone: +420 274054380, e-mail: ilona.mendlova@czso.cz
Data source: CZSO, Labour Force Sample Survey (LFSS), which is conducted in selected private households; collective accommodation establishments are not included in the survey. The LFSS results have been grossed up to the total population of the Czech Republic using data of the population statistics as at 1 January 2020 and the prediction of the population development in the following four months.
Time series are updated in the course of seasonal adjustment as the whole series except for Table 3.
End of data collection / End of preliminary data processing: 21 May 2020 / 25 May 2020
Next News Release shall be published on: 2 July 2020

Disclaimer

CSO - Czech Statistical Office published this content on 02 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2020 07:05:01 UTC
