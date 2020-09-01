Rates of employment, unemployment and economic activity - July 2020

The employment rate of the aged 15-64 years (the share of the employed persons in the age group 15-64 years, as percentage), seasonally adjusted, reached 74.2% in July 2020 and decreasedby 1.0 percentage point (p.p.) compared to that in July 2019. The male employment rate was 81.2%; the female employment rate was 67.0%, both seasonally adjusted. The employment rate of persons aged 15-29 years, seasonally adjusted, was 45.3%, in the age group 30-49 years it attained 87.5%, and in the age group 50-64 years it got to 76.3%.

The general unemployment rate of the aged 15-64 years (the share of the unemployed in the labour force, that is in the total number of the employed and the unemployed (that means economically active persons), as percentage), seasonally adjusted, reached 2.7% in July 2020 and increased by 0.7 p.p., year-on-year. The male unemployment rate, seasonally adjusted, attained 2.4%; the female unemployment rate reached 3.2%.

'The total unemployment in July remained almost unchanged compared to June. The numbers of hours worked by employees were even markedly higher than the average of these holiday months during recent years. It can be accounted to the eccentricity of this year as a result of the pandemic situation,' DaliborHolý, Director of Labour Market and Equal Opportunities Statistics Department of the Czech Statistical Office, noted.

The economic activityrate of the aged 15-64 years (the share of the number of the economically active in the total number of persons of this age group, as percentage), seasonally adjusted, reached 76.3% and declined by 0.5 p.p.compared to that in July 2019. Following the seasonal adjustment, the male economic activity rate (83.2%) exceeded the female economic activity rate by 14.0 p.p.

Eurostat,in itspress release,publishesthe monthlyunemployment rate, identical in terms of the methodology applied, butforthe age group15-74years. In the Czech Republic, the general unemployment rate for the aged 15-74 years in July 2020 was also 2.7%, while the data are based on the Labour Force Sample Survey results for the corresponding month.

Tables 1 and 2 enclosed contain methodologically consistent time series of basic indicators of the labour market, and seasonally adjusted absolute numbers of the employed persons and of the unemployed ones, respectively, starting in 1993. Table 3 has been added, with average numbers of hours actually worked, broken down by employees and the self-employed. This special table is not seasonally adjusted - the data can be compared only year-on-year (having in mind different numbers of working days).



Data source: CZSO, Labour Force Sample Survey (LFSS), which is conducted in selected private households; collective accommodation establishments are not included in the survey. The LFSS results have been grossed up to the total population of the Czech Republic using data of the population statistics as at 1 January 2020 and the prediction of the population development in the following seven months. Time series are updated in the course of seasonal adjustment as the whole series except for Table 3. End of data collection / End of preliminary data processing: 24 August 2020 / 26 August 2020

