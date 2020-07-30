Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rates of employment, unemployment and economic activity - June 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 03:11am EDT
The employment rate of the aged 15-64 years (the share of the employed persons in the age group 15-64 years, as percentage), seasonally adjusted, reached 74.0% in June 2020 and decreasedby 1.3 percentage point (p.p.) compared to that in June 2019. The male employment rate was 80.9%; the female employment rate was 66.7%, both seasonally adjusted. The employment rate of persons aged 15-29 years, seasonally adjusted, was 45.4%, in the age group 30-49 years it attained 87.4%, and in the age group 50-64 years it got to 76.2%.

The general unemployment rate of the aged 15-64 years (the share of the unemployed in the labour force, that is in the total number of the employed and the unemployed (that means economically active persons), as percentage), seasonally adjusted, reached 2.6% in June 2020 and increased by 0.8 p.p., year-on-year. The male unemployment rate, seasonally adjusted, attained 2.6%; the female unemployment rate reached 2.7%.

'While numbers of hours worked in June almost returned to usual amounts, the coronavirus crisis is more and more reflected in the unemployment. Comparable number of the unemployed as in June this year was reported for the last time in September 2017. Especially, we can see an increasing number of males seeking work,'Dalibor Holý, Director of Labour Market and Equal Opportunities Statistics Department of the Czech Statistical Office, noted.

The economic activityrate of the aged 15-64 years (the share of the number of the economically active in the total number of persons of this age group, as percentage), seasonally adjusted, reached 76.0% and declined by 0.7 p.p.compared to that in June 2019. Following the seasonal adjustment, the male economic activity rate (83.0%) exceeded the female economic activity rate by 14.4 p.p.

Eurostat,in itspress release,publishesthe monthlyunemployment rate, identical in terms of the methodology applied, butforthe age group15-74years. In the Czech Republic, the general unemployment rate for the aged 15-74 years in June 2020 was also 2.6%, while the data are based on the Labour Force Sample Survey results for the corresponding month.

Tables 1 and 2 enclosed contain methodologically consistent time series of basic indicators of the labour market, and seasonally adjusted absolute numbers of the employed persons and of the unemployed ones, respectively, starting in 1993. Table 3 has been added, with average numbers of hours actually worked, broken down by employees and the self-employed. This special table is not seasonally adjusted - the data can be compared only year-on-year (having in mind different numbers of working days).

Notes:
Responsible head at the CZSO: Dalibor Holý, Director of Labour Market and Equal Opportunities Statistics Department, phone: +420 274052694, e-mail: dalibor.holy@czso.czContact person: Ilona Mendlová, Labour Market and Equal Opportunities Statistics Department, phone: +420 274054380, e-mail: ilona.mendlova@czso.czData source: CZSO, Labour Force Sample Survey (LFSS), which is conducted in selected private households; collective accommodation establishments are not included in the survey. The LFSS results have been grossed up to the total population of the Czech Republic using data of the population statistics as at 1 January 2020 and the prediction of the population development in the following six months.
Time series are updated in the course of seasonal adjustment as the whole series except for Table 3. End of data collection / End of preliminary data processing: 20 July 2020 / 24 July 2020
Next News Release shall be published on: 1 September 2020

Disclaimer

CSO - Czech Statistical Office published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 07:10:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:37aSHOWA DENKO K K : Aluminum Can Has a Ceremony to Celebrate the Completion of the Third Production Base in Vietnam
AQ
03:36aFUCHS PETROLUB : 30th July, Analyst Conference Call H1 2020 results
PU
03:36aRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Update on allotment of Rights Equity Shares, kept in abeyance
PU
03:36aHEIDELBERGCEMENT : H1 2020 Half Year Financial Report
PU
03:36aJUL. 30, 2020TSE ENTRY INTO GRACE PERIOD PERTAINING TO DELISTING : Otsuka kagu,ltd.
PU
03:35aDutch eyeglass store firm GrandVision seeks ruling in EssilorLuxottica case
RE
03:35aKOMATSU : Japan's Komatsu says China demand recovering but profit to plunge
RE
03:35aALADDIN HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES : validates its proprietary Deep Learning Algorithms that significantly improve Drug Discovery Performance
EQ
03:33aCASINO GUICHARD PERRACHON : sales jump as lockdowns drive food purchases
RE
03:31aENBW ENERGIE BADEN WÜRTTEMBERG : posts 24% profit rise in first-half on strong renewables
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : says 86% profit jump flags shift from cash payments in stores
2APPLE INC. : U.S. lawmakers accuse Big Tech of crushing rivals to boost profits
3HANG SENG : Asian stocks make cautious gains, dollar languishes near two-year lows on Fed
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Shell Swings to 2Q CCS Loss on $16.8 Billion Impairment; Cuts Interim Dividend to 1Q L..
5ENI SPA : ENI : result for the second quarter and half year 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group