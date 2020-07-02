Log in
Rates of employment, unemployment and economic activity - May 2020

07/02/2020 | 04:35am EDT

02.07.2020

Code: 250146-20

The employment rate of the aged 15-64 years (the share of the employed persons in the age group 15-64 years, as percentage), seasonally adjusted, reached 74.4% in May 2020 and decreased by 0.5 percentage point (p.p.) compared to that in May 2019. The male employment rate was 81.4%; the female employment rate was 67.2%, both seasonally adjusted. The employment rate of persons aged 15-29 years, seasonally adjusted, was 45.7%, in the age group 30-49 years it attained 87.1%, and in the age group 50-64 years it got to 76.2%.

The general unemployment rate of the aged 15-64 years (the share of the unemployed in the labour force, that is in the total number of the employed and the unemployed (that means economically active persons), as percentage), seasonally adjusted, reached 2.5% in May 2020 and increased by 0.4 p.p., year-on-year. The male unemployment rate, seasonally adjusted, attained 2.2%; the female unemployment rate reached 2.9%.

'The number of hours worked markedly improved in May in comparison with April. In April, it decreased by 22%, y-o-y, while in May the decrease was almost 8% only. Higher attention should be paid to unemployment now, the rate of which increased from February by 0.7 p. p.,' Dalibor Holý, Director of Labour Market and Equal Opportunities Statistics Department of the Czech Statistical Office, noted.

The economic activityrate of the aged 15-64 years (the share of the number of the economically active in the total number of persons of this age group, as percentage), seasonally adjusted, reached 76.4% and declined by 0.2 p.p. compared to that in May 2019. Following the seasonal adjustment, the male economic activity rate (83.2%) exceeded the female economic activity rate by 14.0 p.p.

Eurostat, in its press release, publishes the monthly unemployment rate, identical in terms of the methodology applied, but for the age group 15-74 years. In the Czech Republic, the general unemployment rate for the aged 15-74 years in May 2020 was 2.4%, while the data are based on the Labour Force Sample Survey results for the corresponding month.

Tables 1 and 2 enclosed contain methodologically consistent time series of basic indicators of the labour market, and seasonally adjusted absolute numbers of the employed persons and of the unemployed ones, respectively, starting in 1993. Table 3 has been added, with average numbers of hours actually worked, broken down by employees and the self-employed. This special table is not seasonally adjusted - the data can be compared only year-on-year (having in mind different numbers of working days).

____________________
Notes:
Responsible head at the CZSO: Dalibor Holý, Director of Labour Market and Equal Opportunities Statistics Department, phone: +420 274052694, e-mail: dalibor.holy@czso.cz
Contact person: Ilona Mendlová, Labour Market and Equal Opportunities Statistics Department, phone: +420 274054380, e-mail: ilona.mendlova@czso.cz
Data source: CZSO, Labour Force Sample Survey (LFSS), which is conducted in selected private households; collective accommodation establishments are not included in the survey. The LFSS results have been grossed up to the total population of the Czech Republic using data of the population statistics as at 1 January 2020 and the prediction of the population development in the following five months.
Time series are updated in the course of seasonal adjustment as the whole series except for Table 3.
End of data collection / End of preliminary data processing: 18 June 2020 / 24 June 2020
Next News Release shall be published on: 30 July 2020

Disclaimer

CSO - Czech Statistical Office published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 08:33:03 UTC
