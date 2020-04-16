Log in
Rating agency S&P Global slashes global forecasts

04/16/2020 | 10:12am EDT
S&P office is seen at right in Canary Wharf in London

Credit rating agency S&P Global slashed its global forecasts on Thursday, predicting coronavirus lockdowns would now see the world economy contract 2.4% this year and cause the United States and euro zone to slump 5.2% and 7.3% respectively.

Though the projections were not as dramatic as the 3% global contraction forecast by the International Monetary Fund earlier in the week, S&P's move is likely to fan worries about further sovereign and corporate rating downgrades.

"The data flow reflecting the economic impact of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 has gone from bad to worse," S&P's top global and regional economists said in a new report.

"We now see global GDP falling 2.4% this year, with the U.S. and euro zone contracting 5.2% and 7.3%, respectively. We expect global growth to rebound to 5.9% in 2021," they added.

(Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Huw Jones)

