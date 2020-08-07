Ratings agencies warn Turkey it may need to hike rates

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Ratings agencies warned Turkey on
Friday that it will likely have to hike interest rates sooner or
later as it runs out of options to defend the lira, which
plumbed new depths against the dollar this week.
Ankara indicated on Friday it would use more backdoor policy
tightening to try to stabilise the currency, one of the
most troubled in emerging markets this year.
"Turkey has been muddling through for some time now, but
muddling through is not a strategy that can be used forever. At
some point they will run out of road," Sarah Carlson, lead
sovereign analyst at Moody's Investors Service, told Reuters in
an interview.
Maxim Rybnikov, associate director at S&P Global Ratings,
said the central bank had already eroded Turkey's foreign
exchange reserves this year, leaving limited room for manoeuvre
there.
In an email to Reuters, he added that usable foreign
exchange reserves were expected to drop below $10 billion this
year from around $30 billion last year.
Many foreign investors have already fled Turkey, with
non-resident participation in domestic government bonds at a
record low of 4%, said Rybnikov, while official data showed
foreign currency held by locals swelled to $212.92 billion at
the end of July, continuing a trend of dollarisation.
"If domestic Turkish residents lose faith, starting to
increasingly convert to FX, this can also precipitate a
balance-of-payments stress," Rybnikov added, drawing comparisons
with Azerbaijan in 2015 and more recently Argentina.
Moody's Carlson said policymakers had to weigh up embarking
on reforms that may bring long-term gains but short-term
economic pain, warning that hiking interest rates -- currently
at 8.25% after a year-long easing cycle -- may not resolve
underlying challenges.
"The fundamental problem is chronic shortage of domestic
savings relative to investment needs in the country," she said.
Moody's was concerned about a rise in the ratio of
government interest payments to government revenues, a key debt
sustainability metric, said Carlson, describing it as a huge and
rather unusual move.
President Tayyip Erdogan, who opposes high rates and sacked
the last central bank chief for ignoring instructions, said on
Friday the lira's volatility is temporary and the economy's main
problem is fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
His vice president said Turkey will overcome the "interest
rate lobby” and FX “manipulation”.
