Rational 1.4 pricing highlights reinsurance market's stability and maturity: Willis Re 1st View

04/01/2019 | 04:02am EDT

LONDON, 1 April 2019 - Reinsurers have adopted a rational rating approach at the 1 April 2019 renewal with price increases of up to 25% targeted towards loss-affected contracts and programmes. These rate increases were balanced by flat renewals for loss-free classes and programmes, according to the latest 1st View renewals report from Willis Re, the reinsurance division of Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company.

Continued high levels of market capitalisation both from traditional reinsurers and Insurance-linked securities (ILS) markets were the key to reinsurers' rational pricing responses.

Some buyers sought to purchase greater capacity both on an aggregate or occurrence level and the market was able to respond with capacity being constrained only when price was an issue. Meanwhile, for many buyers, long-term relationships remained more important than the modest rate reductions offered in some non-catastrophe, loss-free classes. ILS markets remained a small but unchanged force in Japan, with some increase in appetite from a few funds in a handful of areas.

James Kent, Global CEO of Willis Re, said: '.As the global reinsurance market looks to address the current supply demand imbalance, being able to demonstrate a stable and rational base plays an increasingly important role when developing and promoting solutions to new buyers and core clients'.

Download the full report : The Willis Re 1st View report is a thrice-yearly publication including specific commentary on key trends throughout the world's major reinsurance classes and regions.

About Willis Re

One of the world's leading reinsurance brokers, Willis Re is known for its world-class analytics capabilities, which it combines with its reinsurance expertise in a seamless, integrated offering that can help clients increase the value of their businesses. Willis Re serves the risk management and risk transfer needs of a diverse, global client base that includes all of the world's top insurance and reinsurance carriers as well as national catastrophe schemes in many countries around the world. The broker's global team of experts offers services and advice that can help clients make better reinsurance decisions and negotiate optimum terms. For more information, visit www.willisre.com.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas - the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential.

Disclaimer

Willis Towers Watson plc published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 08:01:12 UTC
