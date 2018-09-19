Ravago Americas Announces Acquisition of Bolcof-Port Polymers

Ravago Americas, LLC is pleased to announce the acquisition of
Bolcof-Port Polymers (Bolcof) based in Azusa, CA. Bolcof-Port Polymers
will become part of Ravago's Amco Polymers' business, a leading North
American distributor of commodity, engineering, and specialty polymers.
Bolcof has been in operation since the 1960s and was one of the first
resin distributors in Southern California.
“We continue to make strategic acquisitions that add to the strength of
our distribution companies,” says, Jim Duffy, President, and CEO of
Ravago Holdings Americas. “Bolcof’s portfolio, market understanding
and reputation, especially on the West Coast, will both complement and
strengthen the Amco business.”
“We believed that Amco Polymers was a perfect place for the Bolcof
business. We believe their philosophy, strong customer focus, and
diverse supplier portfolio is unmatched in the industry,” says Jeff
Tunstall, current GM of Bolcof.
“Bolcof is an exciting addition to Amco Polymers. The service model they
use, especially the capabilities out of their Azusa, CA facility,
provides us with a strong foundation to service our customers, and
expand the reach of our business,” says Kevin Wettstein, Vice
President/General Manager of Amco Polymers. “We were impressed with
their culture and their people and look forward to bringing their sales
and operations teams into the Amco Polymers family.”
Bolcof’s facility in Azusa will provide Amco with additional on-site
rail storage/access, local warehousing, packaging, and van/bulk truck
delivery capabilities. Their sales coverage spans most of the western
U.S. but also includes key accounts along the East Coast and Canada.
Bolcof will continue to operate as they do today until integration into
Amco Polymers is completed later this year.
About Amco Polymers
Amco Polymers is an agile, solutions-focused distributor with an
extraordinary breadth in resin selection. For more than 60 years, Amco
has provided customers with peace of mind by building genuine
relationships, providing responsive 24-hour customer service, and
delivering with industry-leading logistics. Our comprehensive and
diverse line card coupled with our knowledgeable and experienced sales
and technical teams allow us to provide customers with solutions
optimized around cost and performance. This solution-focused approach
has accelerated Amco's growth into major markets such as automotive,
packaging, industrial, healthcare, electrical/electronics, and consumer
durables. For more information, please visit Amco’s website at www.amcopolymers.com.
