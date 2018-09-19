Log in
Ravago Americas Announces Acquisition of Bolcof-Port Polymers

09/19/2018 | 05:30pm CEST

Ravago Americas, LLC is pleased to announce the acquisition of Bolcof-Port Polymers (Bolcof) based in Azusa, CA. Bolcof-Port Polymers will become part of Ravago's Amco Polymers' business, a leading North American distributor of commodity, engineering, and specialty polymers. Bolcof has been in operation since the 1960s and was one of the first resin distributors in Southern California.

“We continue to make strategic acquisitions that add to the strength of our distribution companies,” says, Jim Duffy, President, and CEO of Ravago Holdings Americas. “Bolcof’s portfolio, market understanding and reputation, especially on the West Coast, will both complement and strengthen the Amco business.”

“We believed that Amco Polymers was a perfect place for the Bolcof business. We believe their philosophy, strong customer focus, and diverse supplier portfolio is unmatched in the industry,” says Jeff Tunstall, current GM of Bolcof.

“Bolcof is an exciting addition to Amco Polymers. The service model they use, especially the capabilities out of their Azusa, CA facility, provides us with a strong foundation to service our customers, and expand the reach of our business,” says Kevin Wettstein, Vice President/General Manager of Amco Polymers. “We were impressed with their culture and their people and look forward to bringing their sales and operations teams into the Amco Polymers family.”

Bolcof’s facility in Azusa will provide Amco with additional on-site rail storage/access, local warehousing, packaging, and van/bulk truck delivery capabilities. Their sales coverage spans most of the western U.S. but also includes key accounts along the East Coast and Canada. Bolcof will continue to operate as they do today until integration into Amco Polymers is completed later this year.

About Amco Polymers

Amco Polymers is an agile, solutions-focused distributor with an extraordinary breadth in resin selection. For more than 60 years, Amco has provided customers with peace of mind by building genuine relationships, providing responsive 24-hour customer service, and delivering with industry-leading logistics. Our comprehensive and diverse line card coupled with our knowledgeable and experienced sales and technical teams allow us to provide customers with solutions optimized around cost and performance. This solution-focused approach has accelerated Amco's growth into major markets such as automotive, packaging, industrial, healthcare, electrical/electronics, and consumer durables. For more information, please visit Amco’s website at www.amcopolymers.com.


© Business Wire 2018
