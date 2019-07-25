Log in
Raven Introduces the Next Era of Dash Cam Technology

07/25/2019 | 09:35am EDT

OTTAWA, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raven, the most complete connected car device available on the market, announced today some dramatic changes to its product, designed to enrich user experience. Customers can expect a brand new service plan with four times more data, along with new features that take advantage of this enhanced connectivity. Raven is also offering a summer pricing promotion, so that many more people can have access to this advanced technology.

Key to the evolution of the mobility industry is our innate need for human connection. In recognizing this need, Raven has focused on features which promote connectivity between the family and its vehicles, as well as vehicle security, safety, and protection.

To further improve its connected network, Raven now offers a brand new single-tier plan for $10 per month to provide users with 1GB of data for a Wi-Fi hotspot and video streaming. With the new plan, and its shared app, Raven provides valuable insight into the status of your vehicle and the safety of its occupants. Raven is powered by Twilio’s IoT Connectivity.

Raven is now available to consumers for $199. Visit www.raven.is to learn more.

Availability and Pricing:
For a limited time, Raven is available to consumers for $199. To learn more about Raven or to purchase, visit www.raven.is.

About Raven
A complete all-in-one connected vehicle system, Raven provides monitoring solutions for consumers and for small businesses. Raven integrates advanced technologies into a single product, including a 4G LTE-based, always-connected system; in-auto video cameras; telematics-capturing OBD; Wi-Fi and Bluetooth; GPS; displays; security system and motion sensors; and shareable video and media. Raven is available for purchase at www.raven.is.

About Klashwerks
Klashwerks, the company behind Raven, is an engineering design and technology business focused on the emerging connected car market for both consumers and fleets. Led by co-founders Dan Carruthers and Russell Ure, Klashwerks was established in 2016 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Ure and many members of the Raven team had previously developed Piper—the world’s first consumer self-monitored home security product. Klashwerks has won numerous awards, including a CES 2018 Innovation Award for Raven. For more information, please visit www.klashwerks.com.

Contact Information
Raven Connected
Natalie Jackson
marketing@ravenconnected.com

