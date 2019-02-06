RavenQuest Issues Statement in Response to Health Canada Sales License Suspension at Bonify
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RavenQuest BioMed Inc. (the “Company” or “RavenQuest”) – (CSE: RQB, OTCQB: RVVQF, Frankfurt: 1IT) CEO, George Robinson, also acting President & CEO at Bonify, issues the following statement in response to the February 4 Health Canada (“HC”) Notice of Suspension for Sales at Bonify Holdings Corporation (“Bonify”).
“On February 4, 2019, Bonify received a Notice of Suspension for Sales from Health Canada. Shortly thereafter, HC issued a statement to the media which outlined the grounds for suspension. We are disappointed to see large discrepancies between the Health Canada media statement and the detailed notice we received in writing. What was presented to the public was very different than what we received in the written Notice of Suspension.
Health Canada hand delivered the Notice of Suspension at 9:30am, February 4, prior to the two-day inspection that took place on February 4-5, 2019. Of note is the following timeline:
Bonify initiated a recall of product and began corrective action immediately
December 11-14, 2018: HC inspects the Bonify facility
December 14, 2018: Bonify begins additional corrective actions based upon HC verbal debrief
December 21, 2018: HC reports written findings to Bonify
January 9: Bonify responds to HC’s observations
January 19: HC requests additional information with a February 1 due date, later extended to February 11 at Bonify’s request
February 4: HC delivers Notice of Suspension to Bonify prior to the Bonify facility inspection
Bonify is entitled to respond to the Notice of Suspension within 10 days and will vigorously defend its license by providing reasons why the suspension is unfounded.
About RavenQuest BioMed Inc.
RavenQuest BioMed Inc. is a diversified publicly traded cannabis company with divisions focused upon cannabis production, management services & consulting and specialized research & development. RavenQuest is a licensed producer with facilities located in Markham, Ontario and Edmonton, Alberta.
RavenQuest maintains a research partnership with Montreal’s McGill University focused upon cultivar (strain) recognition, plant stabilization and yield maximization of the cannabis plant. The Company focuses on partnerships with Indigenous communities.
