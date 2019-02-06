Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RavenQuest Issues Statement in Response to Health Canada Sales License Suspension at Bonify

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 08:45pm EST

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RavenQuest BioMed Inc. (the “Company” or “RavenQuest”) – (CSE: RQB, OTCQB: RVVQF, Frankfurt: 1IT) CEO, George Robinson, also acting President & CEO at Bonify, issues the following statement in response to the February 4 Health Canada (“HC”) Notice of Suspension for Sales at Bonify Holdings Corporation (“Bonify”).

“On February 4, 2019, Bonify received a Notice of Suspension for Sales from Health Canada.  Shortly thereafter, HC issued a statement to the media which outlined the grounds for suspension.  We are disappointed to see large discrepancies between the Health Canada media statement and the detailed notice we received in writing.  What was presented to the public was very different than what we received in the written Notice of Suspension.

Health Canada hand delivered the Notice of Suspension at 9:30am, February 4, prior to the two-day inspection that took place on February 4-5, 2019.  Of note is the following timeline:

  • Bonify initiated a recall of product and began corrective action immediately
  • December 11-14, 2018:  HC inspects the Bonify facility
  • December 14, 2018:  Bonify begins additional corrective actions based upon HC verbal debrief
  • December 21, 2018:  HC reports written findings to Bonify
  • January 9:  Bonify responds to HC’s observations
  • January 19:  HC requests additional information with a February 1 due date, later extended to February 11 at Bonify’s request
  • February 4:  HC delivers Notice of Suspension to Bonify prior to the Bonify facility inspection

Bonify is entitled to respond to the Notice of Suspension within 10 days and will vigorously defend its license by providing reasons why the suspension is unfounded.

About RavenQuest BioMed Inc.

RavenQuest BioMed Inc. is a diversified publicly traded cannabis company with divisions focused upon cannabis production, management services & consulting and specialized research & development.  RavenQuest is a licensed producer with facilities located in Markham, Ontario and Edmonton, Alberta.  

RavenQuest maintains a research partnership with Montreal’s McGill University focused upon cultivar (strain) recognition, plant stabilization and yield maximization of the cannabis plant.  The Company focuses on partnerships with Indigenous communities.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of 
RAVENQUEST BIOMED INC.

“George Robinson”
Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:
Mathieu McDonald, Corporate Communications – 1-877-282-1568

Neither Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are “forward-looking information” with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to the development of licensed cannabis production facilities, the production and supply of cannabis to the BCLDB, .the launch of consumer cannabis brands and the development of partnerships with Indigenous communities.  The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those identified and reported in the Company’s public filings under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.  Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.  The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

Logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:07pFIAT CHRYSLER, BOSCH AGREE TO PAY $66 MILLION IN DIESEL LEGAL FEES : filing
RE
10:05pPG&E : California utility PG&E vows more power shutdowns to prevent wildfire
RE
10:01pAcrow Bridge's Paul Sullivan Elected Vice Chair of U.S. Trade Representative's Trade Advisory Committee on Africa (TACA)
GL
09:57pPETROTEQ ENERGY : Announces Issuance of Securities
AQ
09:40pWHITE CLIFF MINERALS : Trading Halt
PU
09:40pNOVARTIS : CEO says U.S. rebate plan will return cash to patients
RE
09:40pWHITE CLIFF MINERALS : Pause in Trading
PU
09:38pTHE LATEST : Activists object to PG&E reliance on blackouts
AQ
09:36pWestPark Capital Announces the Completion of an $8 Million IPO For INmune Bio, Inc.
GL
09:28pMONOCLE ACQUISITION CORPORATION : Announces Pricing of $150 Million Initial Public Offering
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : fresh food campaign drives profit beat, shares surge
2APPLE : WEAK U.S. PROFIT PICTURE MAY NOT BE SO BAD: Credit Suisse
3GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : Is this the final hurdle for immunotherapy?
4CLONTARF ENERGY PLC : CLONTARF ENERGY : Bolivia picks Chinese partner for $2.3 billion lithium projects
5HONDA MOTOR CO LTD : GM Cruise chief could earn $25 million in long-term incentives

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.