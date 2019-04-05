RavenQuest Secures Health Canada Cultivation License at Edmonton Facility

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RavenQuest BioMed Inc. (CSE: RQB OTCQB: RVVQF Frankfurt: 1IT) (the “Company” or “RavenQuest”) a federally-licensed producer of cannabis, is pleased to announce it has secured a Health Canada License to Cultivate at the Company’s flagship Edmonton facility. The license allows RavenQuest to begin cannabis production inside the revolutionary Orbital Garden 2.0 grow technology at its ultra-modern Edmonton production facility. The Edmonton facility increases RavenQuest’s production capacity by 275%, adding 7,000 kg of annual capacity and bringing the Company’s total production capacity to approximately 11,000 kg per year.



Orbital Garden Cluster at RQB’s Edmonton Facility



Close-up of Orbital Garden 2.0 at RQB’s Edmonton Facility



Inside one of eight grow rooms, each containing 42 Orbital Gardens, at RQB’sEdmonton facility



Orbital Garden





George Robinson, CEO of RavenQuest, stated “this is a very exciting time and inflection point for our organization. This milestone catapults our company toward dramatic cannabis production and revenue increases for 2019. We have been busy preparing for this pivotal moment. Our Edmonton team is ready and all equipment is in place, including our Orbital Garden 2.0 technology. Starting material has been carefully prepared and curated at our Markham facility and will be moved to Edmonton to begin production immediately” Robinson continued.

“Production will be ramped up rapidly and efficiently in order to meet supply agreements with our provincial partner, BCLDB, as well as major bulk buyer, Wayland Group” stated Robinson. “We have already pre-sold all cannabis production from our Markham and Edmonton facilities for the calendar year of 2019” he continued.

About RavenQuest BioMed Inc.

RavenQuest BioMed Inc. is a diversified publicly traded cannabis company with divisions focused upon cannabis production, management services & consulting and specialized research & development. RavenQuest is a licensed producer with facilities located in Markham, Ontario and Edmonton, Alberta.

RavenQuest maintains a research partnership with McGill University focused upon cultivar (strain) recognition, plant stabilization and yield maximization of the cannabis plant. The Company focuses on partnerships with Indigenous communities.

