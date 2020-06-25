Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Raw milk production 2019: less cow and sheep milk, increasing goat milk production

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 03:24am EDT

Press release: 12.263-103/20

Vienna, 2020-06-25 - In 2019, the production of cow's milk (-1.0% to 3 781 000 tonnes) and sheep's milk (-4.0% to 12 200 tonnes) decreased compared to 2018, only goat milk production (+1.6% to 26 500 tonnes) showed a slight increase, as Statistics Austria reports.

Cow's milk production declined by 1.0%

With an average annual milk yield of 7 200 kg per animal (+1.1%), the 527 000 dairy cows(-2.1%) kept in Austria produced a total of 3 781 000 tonnes of raw milk (-1.0%). At 3 378 000 tonnes (-0.4%), the largest share thereof (89.3%) was provided to manufacturing enterprises. Apart from a minor waste, the remaining raw milk was used on farms: 244 000 tonnes (6.5% of the production) were fed to calves or other domestic animals and 122 000 tonnes (3.2% of the production) were used for human consumption.

Sheep's milk production decreased by 4.0%

Around 28 200 dairy sheep(-0.6%) held in Austria produced a total of 12 200 tonnes of raw milk (-4.0%). The average annual milk yield was 432 kg per sheep (-3.4%). 9 900 tonnes (80.9%) of the raw milk produced were used for human consumption directly or in processed form and 2 200 tonnes (18.1% of the production) for other purposes like feeding. The rest of the production was accounted as waste.

Production of goat milk increased by 1.6%

The goat raw milk production increased by 1.6% to 26 500 tonnes. The average annual milk yield of the 39 000 dairy goats(+1.0%) kept in Austria rose to 680 kg per goat (+0.6%). 23 700 tonnes (89.5%) of the raw milk produced were intended for human consumption. The remaining quantity was used for other purposes (2 500 tonnes; 9.5% of the production) or recorded as waste.

For more detailed results and further information concerning milk statistics please refer to our website.

Information on methods, definitions:The milk statistics determines the raw milk yield of the previous calendar year and provides results relating to the milk used for human consumption or as a feedstuff. The data also forms the basis for further calculations, for instance in conjunction with Supply Balance Sheets or the Economic Accounts for Agriculture.
The survey of the overall raw milk yield and its use for human consumption is conducted in accordance with the criteria and definitions of the European commission decision of 18 December 1996 laying down provisions for the implementation of council directive 96/16/EC. The statistics for milk production and usage is provided annually by Statistics Austria in cooperation with the regional agricultural chambers, relevant professional associations and the 'Agrarmarkt Austria' (AMA, the Austrian paying agency for agriculture and rural development).

Year Raw milk production in total Thereof: used for human consumption
cow milk sheep milk goat milk cow milk sheep milk goat milk
in tonnes
2019 3 781 337 12 186 26 521 3 499 375 9 856 23 743
2018 3 821 193 12 690 26 106 3 522 865 9 770 22 848

For further inquiries please contact Directorate Spatial Statistics, Statistics Austria:
Franz NEUMANN, Tel. +43 (1) 71128-7120 resp. franz.neumann@statistik.gv.at and
Martina WIESINGER, Tel. +43 (1) 71128-7959 resp. martina.wiesinger@statistik.gv.at

Media owner, producer and publisher:
STATISTICS AUSTRIA, Federal Institution under Public Law
1110 Vienna, Austria, Guglgasse 13, Tel.: +43 (1) 71128-7777
presse@statistik.gv.at
© STATISTICS AUSTRIA

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 07:23:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:06aAXA : Firm Highlights Benefits of USSD Channel
AQ
04:05aEURONAV : salutes ship's crews on "the day of the seafarer" and demands status of "keyworkers"
AQ
04:05aALL FOR ONE GROUP AG : ubscription for SAP S/4HANA Conversion including SAP services and Microsoft Azure cloud operations / SAP S/4HANA cooperation agreement with SNP signed
EQ
04:04aFLLYR : SKO: Serko FY20 Full-Year Results Announcement
PU
04:04aDEVOTEAM S A : accelerates on Low-Code technologies and signs a European partnership with OutSystems
PU
04:04aFARMERS BANKSHARES : Reports Second Quarter Dividend
PU
04:04aHOCHDORF : Geza Somogyi appointed COO of the HOCHDORF Group
PU
04:04aSTRATEGIC MINERALS : Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2019
PU
04:04aLEXIBOOK : new licensing agreement with Nintendo (NEW)
PU
04:04aLUKOIL : Press service statement
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration says Huawei, Hikvision backed by Chines..
2BAYER AG : BAYER AG : HSBC gives a Buy rating
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON TO BUILD NEW FACILITIES IN AUSTRALIA AS ONLINE DEMAND SURGES: AFR
4ROYAL MAIL PLC : ROYAL MAIL : Full Year Results 2019-20
5EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB : EVOLUTION GAMING : extends Rush Street relationship with First Person games for Co..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group