Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rawson Oil and Gas : Change in substantial holding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/10/2018 | 04:15am CEST

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

Rawson Oil and Gas Limited

ACN/ARSN

ACN 082 752 985

1.

Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)Duncan John Hardie and the entities and persons listed on this form N/A

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the company on The previous notice was dated

31/07/2018 18/05/2018 18/05/2018

2.

Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had arelevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Ordinary shares

34,941,108

35.64%

34,941,108

30.99%

3.

Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given in relation to change (7)

Class and number of securities affected

Person's votes affected

31/07/2018

Duncan John Hardie

Dilution as shares on issue have changed

$0.00

0.00 ordinary shares

4.65%

4.

Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)

Nature of relevant interest (6)

Class and number of securities

Person's votes

Duncan John Hardie

Duncan John

Hardie

-

Direct Shareholding

8,609,738 Ordinary shares

7.64%

Lynley Jane Hardie

Lynley Jane

Hardie

-

Direct Shareholding

13,901,400 ordinary shares

12.33%

Hardie Garnet Pty

Ltd

Hardie Garnet

Pty Ltd

-

Relevant interest under s608(1)(a)

12,429,970 ordinary shares

11.02%

Lynley Jane Hardie

Hardie Garnet

Pty Ltd

-

Relevant interest under s608(3)(a) as Lynley Jane Hardie is the registered holder of more than 20% of the shares in Hardie Garnet Pty Ltd

12,429,970 ordinary shares

11.02%

Duncan John Hardie

Hardie Garnet

Pty Ltd

-

Relevant interest under s608(3)(a) as Duncan John Hardie is the registered holder of more than 20% of the shares in Hardie Garnet Pty Ltd

12,429,970 ordinary shares

11.02%

5.

Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

6.

Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Duncan John Hardie

Level 8, 229 Macquarie St, Sydney NSW 2000

Lynley Jane Hardie

Level 8, 229 Macquarie St, Sydney NSW 2000

Hardie Garnet Pty Ltd

Level 8, 229 Macquarie St, Sydney NSW 2000

Signature

print nameDuncan John Hardie

capacityin own capacity

sign here

date

9th August 2018

DIRECTIONS

  • (1) If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.

  • (2) See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (3) See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (4) The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.

  • (5) The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.

  • (6) Include details of:

    • (a) any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and

    • (b) any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

    See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (7) Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included on any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

  • (8) If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown'".

  • (9) Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Disclaimer

Rawson Oil and Gas Limited published this content on 10 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2018 02:14:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:46aQualcomm reaches settlement in anti-trust case with Taiwan regulator
RE
05:46aCATHEDRAL ENERGY SERVICES : Reports Results for 2018 Q2
AQ
05:37aD R HORTON : 200 new homes at Air Park Road get Edgewater's OK
AQ
05:37aSECURITY 1ST : First Insurance raises first wall in massive Ormond Crossings development
AQ
05:36aONELIFE TECHNOLOGIES : Church in a bar? SC churches are thinking outside the steeple to reach new members
AQ
05:25aHIGH DESERT : Cedar House receives $10,000 grant for Oasis House in the High Desert
AQ
05:24aFEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION : Sandwich maker Kendra Kolling cuts the mustard
AQ
05:23aJAYPEE INFRATECH : After Supreme Court verdict, Jaypee Infratech's IBC process to begin from scratch
AQ
05:23aUPDATE1 : Tokyo stocks fall in morning as Japan-U.S. trade talks continue
AQ
05:20aASIA MARKETS: Trade, Oil-price Worries Blow Asian Markets Lower
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP : ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. : Announces 2018 Second Quarter and Year ..
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Dropbox results top estimates on higher subscriber additions
3EXCLUSIVE - TESLA'S BOARD SEEKING MORE INFORMATION ON MUSK'S FINANCING PLAN: sources
4AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REI : AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP : Reports Second Quarter 2018 ..
5MTN GROUP LIMITED : MTN : shares slide 6%

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.