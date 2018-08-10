Rawson Oil and Gas : Change in substantial holding

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

Rawson Oil and Gas Limited

ACN/ARSN

ACN 082 752 985

1.

Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)Duncan John Hardie and the entities and persons listed on this form N/A

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the company on The previous notice was dated

31/07/2018 18/05/2018 18/05/2018

2.

Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had arelevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Ordinary shares 34,941,108 35.64% 34,941,108 30.99%

3.

Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of change (6) Consideration given in relation to change (7) Class and number of securities affected Person's votes affected 31/07/2018 Duncan John Hardie Dilution as shares on issue have changed $0.00 0.00 ordinary shares 4.65%

4.

Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered as holder (8) Nature of relevant interest (6) Class and number of securities Person's votes Duncan John Hardie Duncan John Hardie - Direct Shareholding 8,609,738 Ordinary shares 7.64% Lynley Jane Hardie Lynley Jane Hardie - Direct Shareholding 13,901,400 ordinary shares 12.33% Hardie Garnet Pty Ltd Hardie Garnet Pty Ltd - Relevant interest under s608(1)(a) 12,429,970 ordinary shares 11.02% Lynley Jane Hardie Hardie Garnet Pty Ltd - Relevant interest under s608(3)(a) as Lynley Jane Hardie is the registered holder of more than 20% of the shares in Hardie Garnet Pty Ltd 12,429,970 ordinary shares 11.02% Duncan John Hardie Hardie Garnet Pty Ltd - Relevant interest under s608(3)(a) as Duncan John Hardie is the registered holder of more than 20% of the shares in Hardie Garnet Pty Ltd 12,429,970 ordinary shares 11.02%

5.

Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association

6.

Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address Duncan John Hardie Level 8, 229 Macquarie St, Sydney NSW 2000 Lynley Jane Hardie Level 8, 229 Macquarie St, Sydney NSW 2000 Hardie Garnet Pty Ltd Level 8, 229 Macquarie St, Sydney NSW 2000

Signature

print nameDuncan John Hardie

capacityin own capacity

sign here

date

9th August 2018

