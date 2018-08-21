Rawson Oil and Gas : Director Appointment/Resignation

Attn. Company Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange

Appointment and resignation of directors

Rawson Oil and Gas Limited is pleased to welcome Chris Tonkin and Roland Sleeman as non-executive directors from 20 August 2018.

Chris has been appointed Chairman of Directors of Rawson. Chris is currently Chairman of Lakes Oil N.L. and a Non-Executive Director of Arafura Resources Limited. He has over 35 years experience as a senior business executive with an extensive industry background in business development and management, finance and strategy across all major industries sectors and particularly in natural resources as an advisor to the mining and metals and oil and gas industries.

Roland is Chief Executive Officer of Lakes Oil N.L. He has over 30 years experience in oil and gas as well as utilities and infrastructure. He has served in various senior management roles within the oil and gas industry including with Eastern Star Gas Limited and Goldfields Gas Pipeline and has extensive engineering and business experience including negotiating gas sales agreements and commercialisation of new gas and power station opportunities.

Allister Richardson and Michael McGowan have resigned as directors of Rawson as of 20 August 2018. The Board wish to thank Allister and Michael for the time and effort they have put into Rawson. Allister joined Rawson as a non-executive director in August 2013 and became Chairman in July 2015 and has held that role since then.

Michael McGowan joined the company as a non-executive director in October 2015. Michael has had extensive experience in the oil and gas industries, and both he and Allister were responsible for the company expanding into the oil and gas industry in PNG.

