Rawson Oil and Gas : Nangwarry-1 Media Release

Rawson Oil and Gas Limited is planning to drill Nangwarry‐1 in PEL‐155 in the Otway Basin with support of the South Australian Government through the Plan for Accelerating Exploration (PACE) gas grant scheme. Rawson's joint venture partner in PEL‐155 is Adelaide‐based Vintage Energy Limited.

Nangwarry‐1 will be part of a conventional gas exploration program in the southeast region, with the aim of bringing new gas to the local South Australian market within 18 months to two years.

The PEL‐155 joint venture participants hope that the project will supply gas to local businesses, and broader residential and industrial markets.

Nangwarry‐1 will be drilled within PEL 155 and will be located approximately 5 km east of the town of Nangwarry. On‐ground activities are expected to commence in late 2018 following the establishment of a land access agreement with the landholder. This process is currently underway.

The well will target gas in two horizons. The Pretty Hill sandstone at approximately 3,100m and in the Sawpit Sandstone at approximately 4,300m.

Before commencing drilling of this conventional gas well, Rawson will be holding a public information session in the township of Nangwarry.

The session will be the start of a community and stakeholder engagement program which will run for the duration of activity and beyond.

Over the coming weeks' details of the information session will be advertised and made available to the media.

The Nangwarry‐1 exploration well is a conventional gas well and it will not be fracture stimulated.