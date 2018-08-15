Rawson Oil and Gas : Notice that Offer Free from Conditions

15/08 2018 NED

9107

Fax 61 3 90779233

001/001

LIh 011 NL ACN004 247 21 4 (li", 0®

NOTICE UNDER SECTION 650F OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT 2001 (C™) NOTICE THAT OFFER FREE FROI CONDITIONS

To:

Rnlon 01 Ind G.I L.hilled ACN 082 7m 985 Ausfrali Seo<> ENchmg, (ASX L tid)

In Ivoord,me *lth =COon 85OF of thi · . · -'- ** 2001 (Cth) and Glule 8*d) of Ull blddefl ..Ma.*8 A.pi."8 ....... 4.- 01 d,.-*.0./tri dthe Illy,hill h ft•R=1 OM 0 0,8 Uml (Rm"on) call/,10 h the Bk-'s Slmill"Irt In al =Sal #114 by=,plmoe d the Om, lo be he hn 01 ofe» Co,Ilions c alld h di,uii 81 of me mddefs Stal=,1.It

&thid- d*I noloe, L,kas Oh volng poi,Ir in Rau,on li :.. , '

,

61.61%.

00..M -*and .... 01#.9 notd ed h m.nom.'vethes nememN ..•to".

h.lia ..MA

D-

16 Alglmt 2018

OW*ITI'h

Directu

U..0/NL