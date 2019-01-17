Rawson Oil and Gas : Removal from Official List

Market Announcement
18 January 2019
Rawson Oil and Gas Ltd (ASX: RAW) - Removal from Official List
Rawson Oil and Gas Ltd ('RAW') will be removed from the Official List of ASX Limited from the close of trading today, Friday, 18 January 2019, at the request of RAW under Listing Rule 17.11, in connection with the takeover of RAW by Lakes Oil N.L.
18 January 2019
