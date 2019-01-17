Log in
Rawson Oil and Gas : Removal from Official List

01/17/2019 | 07:44pm EST

Market Announcement

18 January 2019

Rawson Oil and Gas Ltd (ASX: RAW) - Removal from Official List

Description

Rawson Oil and Gas Ltd ('RAW') will be removed from the Official List of ASX Limited from the close of trading today, Friday, 18 January 2019, at the request of RAW under Listing Rule 17.11, in connection with the takeover of RAW by Lakes Oil N.L.

Issued by

Violetta Codreanu

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Sydney)

18 January 2019

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Disclaimer

Rawson Oil and Gas Limited published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 00:43:09 UTC
