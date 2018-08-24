Log in
Rawson Oil and Gas : Withdrawal of directors resignations

08/24/2018 | 05:27am CEST

Attn. Company Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange

24 August 2018

ASX Market Announcements Electronic Lodgements

For immediate release

Withdrawal of resignation of directors

Allister Richardson and Michael McGowan have agreed to withdraw their resignations as directors of the Company. This is so that the board continues to have directors who are independent of Lakes Oil NL to represent the interest of shareholders in Rawson Oil & Gas Limited until the Lakes Oil NL off market takeover offer closes. That takeover offer is currently scheduled to close on 10 September 2018.

The Appendix 3Z Final Director's Interest Notices are also withdrawn for both directors.

Robert Mayberry

Company Secretary

Rawson Oil and Gas Limited

ABN 69 082 752 985

GPO Box 3374, Sydney NSW 2001

Disclaimer

Rawson Oil and Gas Limited published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 03:26:04 UTC
