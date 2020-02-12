Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RaySecur Receives Homeland Security Designation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 07:35pm EST

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RaySecur Inc., developer of MailSecurTM, the world’s first 3D desktop scanners for the safe detection of concealed and potentially dangerous mail items, today announced it has received Designated status by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS). RaySecur is the first manufacturer of dedicated mail security scanners to receive official designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) under the United States SAFETY Act.

The Support Anti-Terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies Act of 2002 (SAFETY Act) was enacted in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks to support the development of anti-terror technologies. SAFETY Act designation validates the effectiveness of the technology and provides important liability protections. To receive designated status, the technology is evaluated by DHS to confirm its effectiveness, with confidence and repeatability.

MailSecurTM is a desktop-sized scanner used by leading Fortune 500 companies across the banking, financial services, tech, and other high-profile industries to detect threats in their incoming mail. “Although MailSecur gained early traction with government agencies, even protecting heads of state, our systems are now widely used by corporations across the globe,” said RaySecur’s Founder and COO Eric Giroux. “The SAFETY Act Designation validates the effectiveness of the technology, based on the performance of MailSecur at our customer sites.”

RaySecur’s imaging technology provides the ability to “see inside” packages and other items in real-time using millimeter wave (mmWave) technology. Unlike X-ray systems which use harmful ionizing radiation and produce only 2D images, mmWave technology is safe, providing dynamic, full motion imaging of concealed items in 3D. “The fact that the technology is safe and effective allows it to be easily deployed and scaled within corporate offices. In many cases our scanners are found next to the reception desk or on a tabletop beside the copier or printer in a mailroom – a real game changer relative to X-ray,” said RaySecur CEO, Alexander Sappok, Ph.D. 

In addition to the Homeland Security Designation, RaySecur recently received a 2019 R&D 100 Award and an award from the National Science Foundation to develop advanced image processing and automated threat detection software. All MailSecur scanners are Internet of Things devices with 24/7 expert remote support through a partnership with the EOD Warrior Foundation, providing clients with real-time access to the world’s leading threat experts on demand.

About RaySecur
RaySecur is the new standard in mail security with the world’s first, scalable millimeter wave scanners and remote analysis and threat detection solution. RaySecur’s systems are used by Fortune 500 companies and government organizations around the world to keep their people and critical assets safe. www.raysecur.com

Contact:
Alexander Sappok, CEO
+1 844-729-7328
alex@raysecur.com		Media Relations:
TJ Kelly, Marketing Manager
+1 844-729-7328
tjkelly@raysecur.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:17pBLOOM ENERGY : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Bloom Energy (BE) Investors Who Suffered Significant Losses to Contact Firm Now, BE Admits Improper Accounting
PR
09:16pCOHU : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Operating Results
BU
09:16pCOUPON PAYMENT : :Mandatory
PU
09:14pLEXINGTON BIOSCIENCES : License Terminated
AQ
09:13pTESLA : recalls 15,000 Model X SUVs for power steering issue in North America
RE
09:11pDEBT - LISTING CONFIRMATION : :US$700,000,000 3.249% Notes due 2030
PU
09:11pDEBT - LISTING CONFIRMATION : :US$300,000,000 3.95% Notes due 2050
PU
09:09pJEFF BEZOS : Wsj
RE
09:08pTFI INTERNATIONAL : Announces Pricing of Public Offering
AQ
09:01pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Insperity, Inc. Investors (NSP)
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : DBS sees small impact from coronavirus, fourth-quarter profits top estimates
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Recalling 15,000 Model X SUVs in North America -- Reuters
3ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. : Alimentation Couche-Tard Makes New $5.93 Billion Bid Proposal for Caltex
4BEZOS BUYS WARNER ESTATE IN BEVERLY HILLS FOR RECORD $165 MILLION: WSJ
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Fired Midlevel Executive Following Embarrassing Emails -- 2nd Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group