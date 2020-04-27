Log in
Raytheon Technologies Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

04/27/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

WALTHAM, Mass., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of 47.5 cents per outstanding share of RTX common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 18, 2020, to shareowners of record at the close of business on May 15, 2020.

"The long-term fundamentals of our newly merged company are strong. Raytheon Technologies' quarterly dividend demonstrates our confidence in our strong balance sheet, ample liquidity, and our ongoing commitment to delivering value to shareowners," said Raytheon Technologies CEO Greg Hayes.

RTX, formerly United Technologies Corporation, has paid cash dividends on its common stock every year since 1936.

About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. It comprises four industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. Its 195,000 employees deliver solutions that push the boundaries in quantum physics, electric propulsion, directed energy, hypersonics, avionics and cybersecurity. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes statements related to anticipated dividends that constitute "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Past dividends provide no assurance as to future dividends. The timing, payment and amount of future dividends, if any, could vary significantly from past amounts due to a number of risks and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the effect of economic conditions in the industries and markets in which we operate in the U.S. and globally, including financial market conditions, fluctuation in commodity prices, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; future levels of indebtedness, capital and research and development spending; levels of end market demand in both the commercial and defense segments of the aerospace industry; levels of air travel; natural disasters and impact of significant pandemic or other health issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects, among other things, on global supply, demand and distribution capabilities as the outbreak continues and results in an increasingly prolonged period of disruption to air travel and commercial activities generally, and significant restrictions and limitations on businesses, particularly within the aerospace and commercial airlines industries; the financial condition of our customers and suppliers; cost reduction efforts and restructuring costs; the scope, nature or impact of acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures and other business arrangements, including among other things, the integration of United Technologies' and Raytheon Company's businesses or the integration of the Company with other businesses and realization of synergies and opportunities for growth and innovation and incurrence of related costs and expenses; s; challenges in the development and production of new products and services; and the effect of changes in laws and regulations and political conditions in countries in which we operate and other factors beyond our control. For additional information identifying risk factors and uncertainties, see our and Raytheon Company's reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with the SEC from time to time.

Media Contact
Michele Quintaglie
C: 860.493.4364
michele.quintaglie@rtx.com

Investor Contact
Kelsey DeBriyn
C: 781.522.5141
kelsey.debriyn@rtx.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raytheon-technologies-board-of-directors-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-301047802.html

SOURCE Raytheon Technologies Corp


© PRNewswire 2020
