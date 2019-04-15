Razberi Garners Two Major Cybersecurity Awards During ISC West

For the second consecutive year, Razberi™ Technologies earned
two significant product awards for cybersecurity during ISC West. Both
the Security Industry Association (SIA) and the Security Sales &
Integration (SSI) awards programs recognized the Razberi
EndpointDefender™ cybersecurity platform for enabling
organizations to secure existing and future IoT devices against cyber
threats.
SIA honored EndpointDefender with the 2019 New
Product Showcase award for cybersecurity. According to SIA, this
year’s winners represent the best new offerings on the market. Focusing
on technological innovation, the 30 judges reviewed nearly 100 entries
and presented awards in more than 30 product and service categories.
SSI magazine presented EndpointDefender with a 2019 Most
Valuable Product (MVP) Award in video surveillance. The MVP Awards
acknowledge products that make a substantial impact on integrators. A
panel of independent security integrators and industry consultants
judged the entrants on innovation, functionality, competitive
advantages, benefits to the installer or monitoring provider, and
benefits to the end user.
“It’s an honor for both SIA and SSI to recognize EndpointDefender,
because Razberi created the product to solve the growing problem of
securing legacy, inherited, and new network endpoints immediately upon
deployment,” said Tom Galvin, Razberi founder and chief product officer.
“Using EndpointDefender, integrators and other security professionals
can future-proof networks against cyber risks and monitor for any issues
24x7.”
Launched in 2018, Razberi EndpointDefender is a network appliance that
detects, hardens, and monitors all IoT devices. Both Razberi
CameraDefense™ and Razberi Monitor™ software
are built in to automatically extend cyber safeguards and health
monitoring all the way to the IP camera or IoT endpoint. Integrated with
Razberi Core™ and Razberi ServerSwitchIQ™
appliances, the platform centrally monitors all endpoints and protects
the entire surveillance ecosystem from core to edge.
Razberi CameraDefense earned the 2018 SIA and SSI awards for automating
and scaling industry best practice cyber protections.
About Razberi Technologies
Razberi Technologies makes it simple to manage and secure video
surveillance and network-connected device solutions. Designed to meet
the needs of any sized organization, the Razberi platform offers
intelligent appliances for video surveillance and IoT technologies,
automated cybersecurity, and health monitoring software. Razberi
appliances are compatible with top video management systems (VMS) and
any network camera. The company is headquartered in Dallas. For more
information, visit razberi.net.
