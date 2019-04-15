Razberi Garners Two Major Cybersecurity Awards During ISC West

EndpointDefender platform wins SIA New Product Showcase and Security Sales & Integration MVP awards

For the second consecutive year, Razberi™ Technologies earned two significant product awards for cybersecurity during ISC West. Both the Security Industry Association (SIA) and the Security Sales & Integration (SSI) awards programs recognized the Razberi EndpointDefender™ cybersecurity platform for enabling organizations to secure existing and future IoT devices against cyber threats.

SIA honored EndpointDefender with the 2019 New Product Showcase award for cybersecurity. According to SIA, this year’s winners represent the best new offerings on the market. Focusing on technological innovation, the 30 judges reviewed nearly 100 entries and presented awards in more than 30 product and service categories.

SSI magazine presented EndpointDefender with a 2019 Most Valuable Product (MVP) Award in video surveillance. The MVP Awards acknowledge products that make a substantial impact on integrators. A panel of independent security integrators and industry consultants judged the entrants on innovation, functionality, competitive advantages, benefits to the installer or monitoring provider, and benefits to the end user.

“It’s an honor for both SIA and SSI to recognize EndpointDefender, because Razberi created the product to solve the growing problem of securing legacy, inherited, and new network endpoints immediately upon deployment,” said Tom Galvin, Razberi founder and chief product officer. “Using EndpointDefender, integrators and other security professionals can future-proof networks against cyber risks and monitor for any issues 24x7.”

Launched in 2018, Razberi EndpointDefender is a network appliance that detects, hardens, and monitors all IoT devices. Both Razberi CameraDefense™ and Razberi Monitor™ software are built in to automatically extend cyber safeguards and health monitoring all the way to the IP camera or IoT endpoint. Integrated with Razberi Core™ and Razberi ServerSwitchIQ™ appliances, the platform centrally monitors all endpoints and protects the entire surveillance ecosystem from core to edge.

Razberi CameraDefense earned the 2018 SIA and SSI awards for automating and scaling industry best practice cyber protections.

About Razberi Technologies

Razberi Technologies makes it simple to manage and secure video surveillance and network-connected device solutions. Designed to meet the needs of any sized organization, the Razberi platform offers intelligent appliances for video surveillance and IoT technologies, automated cybersecurity, and health monitoring software. Razberi appliances are compatible with top video management systems (VMS) and any network camera. The company is headquartered in Dallas. For more information, visit razberi.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005498/en/