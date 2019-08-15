Log in
Razberi Technologies : Announced as Security Today's 2019 Cyber Defense Solutions Award Winner

08/15/2019 | 05:23pm EDT

Razberi’s EndpointDefender wins third consecutive award in 2019 for its answer to video surveillance cybersecurity

Razberi Technologies was selected for Security Today’s New Product of the Year Award today. In its 11th year running, the award honors outstanding product development and achievements within the security equipment manufacturing industry. Nearly 100 entries were received, and winners were chosen by an independent panel of judges within 40 product categories.

This will be EndpointDefender’s™ third award of 2019 for its plug-and-play functionality within a video surveillance network. The appliance delivers award-winning cybersecurity protection through automated cybersecurity software, CameraDefense™. The solution hardens cameras and networks from cybersecurity threats.

“In an ever-changing society and security world, I’m always excited to see and study the newest products entered in our New Product of the Year contest, each year,” said Ralph C. Jensen, editor in chief of Security Today magazine. “I’m very pleased that many manufacturers take the time to share with us and our readers the products they have designed and brought to fruition. Our world needs the technology and benefits from those people who are ever thinking about new ways to secure the world. There has never been a time in the history of mankind when security efforts are more needed than they are today.”

Other notable 2019 awards for EndpointDefender:

Security Industry Association – New Product Showcase for Cybersecurity

Security Sales & Integration SAMMY Award – MVP for Video Surveillance

“We are honored and humbled by the success of EndpointDefender,” said Tom Galvin, Chief Product Officer, Razberi Technologies. “We are excited about what the rest of 2019 will bring.”

About Razberi Technologies

Razberi Technologies makes it simple to manage and secure video surveillance and network-connected devices. Designed to meet the needs of any sized organization, Razberi’s platform offers intelligent appliances for video surveillance and IoT, automated cybersecurity, and health monitoring software. Razberi appliances are compatible with top video management systems and many network cameras. Razberi is headquartered in Dallas. For more information, visit razberi.net. For news and viewpoints visit Razberi Pulse. Follow #simplesecurevideo on Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
