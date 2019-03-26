Razberi Technologies : Hires Jerry Trojan as Chief Financial Officer

Dallas native Jerry Trojan has joined Razberi™
Technologies as its chief financial officer. In this role, he will
help drive Razberi’s rapid growth as organizations increasingly deploy
its suite of intelligent video surveillance appliances with built-in
cybersecurity and health monitoring.
“Jerry has great experience working with high growth companies,” said
Doug Dickerson, Razberi CEO. “As we expand our business, he will be a
key asset in helping Razberi navigate our growth path.”
Trojan joins Razberi from Syncrolite LLC, where he served as CEO and
previously CFO. Before that, he was the CFO of RAVE Restaurant Group
Inc. His experience also includes CFO positions at two other publicly
traded companies and several private equity backed companies. He is a
Certified Public Accountant and earned his MBA in finance from Southern
Methodist University.
“It’s exciting to be joining a company that is on the cutting edge of
protecting organizations from both physical and cyber risks,” said
Trojan. “The company has such strong partnerships with video
surveillance distributors and system integrators, and I look forward to
working with the team to steer Razberi through its next stage of growth.”
Razberi also recently hired two experienced sales professionals to
manage and drive business in the central and western U.S. Kyle Smith
joined as a sales engineer for the western region and Doug Cherney
joined as regional director for the central region.
About Razberi
Razberi Technologies makes it simple to manage and secure video
surveillance and network-connected device solutions. Designed to meet
the needs of any sized organization, the Razberi platform offers
intelligent appliances for video surveillance and IoT technologies,
automated cybersecurity, and health monitoring software. Razberi
appliances are compatible with top video management systems (VMS) and
any network camera. The company is headquartered in Dallas. For more
information, visit razberi.net.
