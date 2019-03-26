Razberi Technologies : Hires Jerry Trojan as Chief Financial Officer

Veteran brings 25 years of experience to video surveillance and cybersecurity company

Dallas native Jerry Trojan has joined Razberi™ Technologies as its chief financial officer. In this role, he will help drive Razberi’s rapid growth as organizations increasingly deploy its suite of intelligent video surveillance appliances with built-in cybersecurity and health monitoring.

“Jerry has great experience working with high growth companies,” said Doug Dickerson, Razberi CEO. “As we expand our business, he will be a key asset in helping Razberi navigate our growth path.”

Trojan joins Razberi from Syncrolite LLC, where he served as CEO and previously CFO. Before that, he was the CFO of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. His experience also includes CFO positions at two other publicly traded companies and several private equity backed companies. He is a Certified Public Accountant and earned his MBA in finance from Southern Methodist University.

“It’s exciting to be joining a company that is on the cutting edge of protecting organizations from both physical and cyber risks,” said Trojan. “The company has such strong partnerships with video surveillance distributors and system integrators, and I look forward to working with the team to steer Razberi through its next stage of growth.”

Razberi also recently hired two experienced sales professionals to manage and drive business in the central and western U.S. Kyle Smith joined as a sales engineer for the western region and Doug Cherney joined as regional director for the central region.

About Razberi

Razberi Technologies makes it simple to manage and secure video surveillance and network-connected device solutions. Designed to meet the needs of any sized organization, the Razberi platform offers intelligent appliances for video surveillance and IoT technologies, automated cybersecurity, and health monitoring software. Razberi appliances are compatible with top video management systems (VMS) and any network camera. The company is headquartered in Dallas. For more information, visit razberi.net.

