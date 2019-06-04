Log in
Razberi Technologies : Partners with Cook Security Group as They Unveil New Piko VMS Running on Razberi Purpose Built Servers

06/04/2019 | 09:20am EDT

Cook Security Group (CSG) successfully unveiled its new privately branded video surveillance solution, Piko VMS, during their 2019 Technology & Innovation Summit.

Cook named Razberi Technologies as their hardware partner to provide the intelligent appliance and health monitoring component to the new VMS brand.

“While we still have strong relationships with our traditional video partners, we wanted to provide an open cloud-enabled platform to deliver seamless integrations of multiple technologies. This is beyond just video, as we have already integrated with dozens of apps such as analytics, alarm, access control, retail, HR, IoT...the list goes on. All designed to bring our customers efficiencies and give them the technology they’ve been waiting for,” states Brian Cook, CEO of Cook Security Group.

“We are excited because Piko is Secure, Simple, and Open. Secure because all traffic is encrypted including video and outbound only. Simple because Piko is extremely user-friendly, needs no enterprise requirements or complexity, and offers adaptive scaling. Open because Piko offers endless APIs and ways to integrate. Those three together create an industry changing solution for our Financial & Commercial Customers,” adds CTO Levi Daily.

Piko also includes a wide variety of video analytics and integrations, providing customized notifications, proactive machine learning, and 24/7 health monitoring. “Customers come to us with ideas or pain points and we develop then implement. They drive our solutions and Piko makes it easy,” Brian adds. Piko fully integrates with Cook’s secure mobile & online interface, Cook Command Center, and includes 10GB’s of Cook’s Case Management module offering seamless secure sharing with law enforcement or other institutions.

Razberi chosen as Cook’s hardware partner

Cook chose Razberi Technologies as their hardware partner, loading Piko on Razberi’s robust ServerSwitchIQ, complete with an integrated server & managed PoE switch. “We chose Razberi based on their solid reputation in the marketplace,” states Daniel Smallwood, Cook’s VP of Technology. “They provide CameraDefense built in to combat cyber threats, anti-virus, proactive machine learning, and UL, CE, FCC, & RoHS Certifications. They are IP camera agnostic and completely scalable in terms of storage, PoE ports, etc. Piko and the ServerSwitchIQ provide everything our customers are asking for and at roughly half the price of a traditional DVR,” Smallwood adds.

Razberi scales reach into financial institutions

“Razberi’s partnership with Cook is exciting,” said Joe Vitalone, CMO of Razberi Technologies. “Razberi believes it should be easy for anyone to deploy, manage, and cybersecure their enterprise video surveillance system. Cook’s reputation in the financial industry will make it possible for Razberi’s expertise in video surveillance and cybersecurity to continue to provide solutions to financial institutions on a larger scale.”

Follow Razberi Technologies on Twitter, LinkedIn

About Razberi: Razberi makes it simple to manage and secure video surveillance and network connected device solutions. Razberi accomplishes this by utilizing technologies and tools, like artificial intelligence, network-aware deep packet inspection, and video analytics, to automate manual processes and reduce the time, skills and effort necessary to complete deployment, monitoring, and cybersecurity tasks. Razberi is THE video surveillance platform when reliability, security and price-performance matters. www.razberi.net


© Business Wire 2019
