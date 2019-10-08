Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Razberi Technologies : Raises $5.8 Million in Funding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 10:48am EDT

Razberi Technologies, a leading provider of simple, secure video surveillance and IoT solutions, announced today an investment of $5.8 million led by LiveOak Venture Partners, a venture capital fund based in Austin, Texas. LiveOak will invest in participation with Chartline Capital Partners and other investors including the family offices of industry leaders Ken Boyda and Jiri Modry.

"This financing will give us the opportunity to continue to grow the business rapidly and roll-out fantastic new products in the coming year," said Doug Dickerson, CEO Razberi Technologies.

Razberi has won more than ten prestigious awards for cybersecurity and video surveillance, including three awards in 2019 for Best New Product from Security Today, Security Industry Association (SIA), and Security Sales & Integration (SSI).

“Razberi has developed a leadership position in the large and fast-growing IoT / video surveillance and cybersecurity market," said Krishna Srinivasan, Founding Partner at LiveOak and Board Member at Razberi. "The team has done a great job of building the business, landing prestigious customers and continuing to innovate on strong products at the intersection of video, cybersecurity and remote management. We're delighted to be working together to continue to create a market leader across these categories."

Razberi will apply the funds to building out its market coverage and continuing to deliver industry-leading products. Razberi intends to bring on additional investors over the coming months.

About Razberi Technologies

Razberi Technologies makes it simple to manage and secure video surveillance and network-connected devices. Designed to meet the needs of any sized organization, Razberi offers intelligent appliances for video surveillance and IoT, automated cybersecurity, and health monitoring software. Razberi appliances are compatible with a wide range of top video management software and network cameras. Razberi is headquartered in Dallas. For more information, contact us. For news and viewpoints visit Razberi Pulse. Follow #simplesecurevideo on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About LiveOak Venture Partners

LiveOak Venture Partners is a venture capital fund based in Austin, Texas, founded by Ben Scott, Krishna Srinivasan and Venu Shamapant. With 20 years of successful venture investing in Texas, the founders of LiveOak have helped create nearly $2 billion of enterprise value. While almost all of LiveOak's investments begin in the early stages, LiveOak is a full life cycle investor focused on helping create category-leading technology and technology-enabled service companies based in Texas. LiveOak Venture Partners has been the lead investor in exciting high-growth Texas-based companies such as CS Disco, Digital Pharmacist, OJO Labs, Opcity, and TrustRadius.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:05aHJ CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL : Supplemental announcement to the annual report for the year ended 31 december 2018, the imterim report for the six months ended 30 june 2019 and additional information on the use of proceeds from the subscription in 2017
PU
11:05aEDP ENERGIAS DO BRASIL S A : Quiet Period 3Q19 Results
PU
11:05aMORPHOSYS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:05aIncreased capacity, capability, and cohesion in molded polystyrene from Atlas Molded Products
GL
11:04aMERCK : Announces JAMA Publication of Phase II Results of Sprifermin for Osteoarthritis Structure Modification
BU
11:03aKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : 5G Conformance Test Solutions Selected by Bureau Veritas for Global 5G New Radio (NR) Device Certification
BU
11:03aLeading Wine Auction House Acker Partners with CellArt
BU
11:03aPIPER JAFFRAY : Completes 38th Semi-Annual Generation Z Survey of 9,500 U.S. Teens
BU
11:03aRancher 2.3 Brings Kubernetes Benefits to Microsoft Windows Applications
BU
11:02aEU's Vestager says breaking up companies is last option
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Britain says 88% of imports to face no tariffs in event of no-deal Brexit
2U.S.-China strains over Hong Kong and minority rights hinder chance of trade deal
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Capital Markets Day in New York: Wirecard increases Vision 2025
4KERING : KERING : Luxury group Kering trims Puma stake with 500 million euro bond
5C&C GROUP PLC : C&C : Euronext Dublin Market Cancellation Notice

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group