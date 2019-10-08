Razberi Technologies : Raises $5.8 Million in Funding

Razberi Technologies, a leading provider of simple, secure video surveillance and IoT solutions, announced today an investment of $5.8 million led by LiveOak Venture Partners, a venture capital fund based in Austin, Texas. LiveOak will invest in participation with Chartline Capital Partners and other investors including the family offices of industry leaders Ken Boyda and Jiri Modry.

"This financing will give us the opportunity to continue to grow the business rapidly and roll-out fantastic new products in the coming year," said Doug Dickerson, CEO Razberi Technologies.

Razberi has won more than ten prestigious awards for cybersecurity and video surveillance, including three awards in 2019 for Best New Product from Security Today, Security Industry Association (SIA), and Security Sales & Integration (SSI).

“Razberi has developed a leadership position in the large and fast-growing IoT / video surveillance and cybersecurity market," said Krishna Srinivasan, Founding Partner at LiveOak and Board Member at Razberi. "The team has done a great job of building the business, landing prestigious customers and continuing to innovate on strong products at the intersection of video, cybersecurity and remote management. We're delighted to be working together to continue to create a market leader across these categories."

Razberi will apply the funds to building out its market coverage and continuing to deliver industry-leading products. Razberi intends to bring on additional investors over the coming months.

About Razberi Technologies

Razberi Technologies makes it simple to manage and secure video surveillance and network-connected devices. Designed to meet the needs of any sized organization, Razberi offers intelligent appliances for video surveillance and IoT, automated cybersecurity, and health monitoring software. Razberi appliances are compatible with a wide range of top video management software and network cameras. Razberi is headquartered in Dallas. For more information, contact us. For news and viewpoints visit Razberi Pulse. Follow #simplesecurevideo on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About LiveOak Venture Partners

LiveOak Venture Partners is a venture capital fund based in Austin, Texas, founded by Ben Scott, Krishna Srinivasan and Venu Shamapant. With 20 years of successful venture investing in Texas, the founders of LiveOak have helped create nearly $2 billion of enterprise value. While almost all of LiveOak's investments begin in the early stages, LiveOak is a full life cycle investor focused on helping create category-leading technology and technology-enabled service companies based in Texas. LiveOak Venture Partners has been the lead investor in exciting high-growth Texas-based companies such as CS Disco, Digital Pharmacist, OJO Labs, Opcity, and TrustRadius.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191008005685/en/