Razer : Announces Mobile Gaming Collaboration with Tencent

Razer™ (1337.HK), the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today
announced a collaboration with Tencent Holdings Limited (“Tencent”), a
leading provider of Internet value added services in China, to bring the
mobile gaming experience to the next level.
The two companies will combine their strengths to serve the world’s 2.4
billion active mobile gamers1 by pushing the boundaries of
mobile gaming hardware, software and services.
Tencent is the global publisher for blockbuster mobile titles like PUBG
Mobile and Honour of Kings (also known as Arena of Valor in other
markets).
Razer launched the world’s first gaming smartphone in 2017 and defined
an all new category of gaming smartphones with many other companies
quickly following to release gaming phones. Today, having definitively
pioneered the gaming smartphone category, Razer is taking its mobile
gaming strategy to the next level to focus on an ecosystem approach to
mobile gaming.
THREE AREAS OF COLLABORATION
The collaboration between Tencent and Razer will focus on the following
areas:
1. Hardware
Tencent will work closely with Razer to optimize Tencent mobile games
for Razer’s hardware, including the Razer Phone and mobile accessories
such as mobile game controllers designed by Razer.
2. Software
The collaboration will also see both companies working together on
optimizing Tencent’s mobile games for Razer’s mobile game platforms and
the Razer Cortex mobile game launcher. Razer Cortex is a powerful
Android mobile game launcher that optimizes mobile game performance,
recommends the latest and greatest gaming deals and launches games from
one single location.
Both companies will also explore the use of Razer technologies within
Tencent mobile games – such as Chroma RGB lighting as well as THX
Spatial Audio from Razer’s audio technology subsidiary THX Ltd.
3. Services
As part of the collaboration, Tencent and Razer will also explore
additional monetization opportunities for mobile gaming including
integrating Razer services and more.
“Mobile gaming keeps growing at an incredible pace and at Razer, we are
poised to be a leader in the segment. We have been working with Tencent
since 2008 and are excited to now enter into a collaboration with them
to spearhead future innovation in the space,” said Min-Liang Tan,
Co-Founder and CEO of Razer. “With the strengths of Tencent and Razer
combined, we are going to supercharge the mobile gaming industry.”
ABOUT RAZER
Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers.
The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized
logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that
spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world’s
largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.
Razer’s award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming
peripherals, Blade gaming laptops and the acclaimed Razer Phone.
Razer’s software platform, with over 60 million users, includes Razer
Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma (a proprietary
RGB lighting technology system), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and
launcher).
In services, Razer Gold is one of the world’s largest virtual credit
services for gamers, and Razer Pay is the e-wallet designed for youth
and millennials.
Founded in 2005 and dual-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore,
Razer has 15 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand
for gamers in the USA, Europe and China. Razer is listed on the Hong
Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1337).
Razer - For Gamers. By Gamers.™
# # #
1 From Newzoo’s research report “Unlocking the power of
mobile gamers” (Mar 2019) which estimates there will be 2.4B mobile
gamers in 2019.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190321005274/en/