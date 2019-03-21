Razer : Announces Mobile Gaming Collaboration with Tencent

The world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers join forces with the world’s biggest game platform to supercharge mobile gaming

Razer™ (1337.HK), the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today announced a collaboration with Tencent Holdings Limited (“Tencent”), a leading provider of Internet value added services in China, to bring the mobile gaming experience to the next level.

The two companies will combine their strengths to serve the world’s 2.4 billion active mobile gamers1 by pushing the boundaries of mobile gaming hardware, software and services.

Tencent is the global publisher for blockbuster mobile titles like PUBG Mobile and Honour of Kings (also known as Arena of Valor in other markets).

Razer launched the world’s first gaming smartphone in 2017 and defined an all new category of gaming smartphones with many other companies quickly following to release gaming phones. Today, having definitively pioneered the gaming smartphone category, Razer is taking its mobile gaming strategy to the next level to focus on an ecosystem approach to mobile gaming.

THREE AREAS OF COLLABORATION

The collaboration between Tencent and Razer will focus on the following areas:

1. Hardware

Tencent will work closely with Razer to optimize Tencent mobile games for Razer’s hardware, including the Razer Phone and mobile accessories such as mobile game controllers designed by Razer.

2. Software

The collaboration will also see both companies working together on optimizing Tencent’s mobile games for Razer’s mobile game platforms and the Razer Cortex mobile game launcher. Razer Cortex is a powerful Android mobile game launcher that optimizes mobile game performance, recommends the latest and greatest gaming deals and launches games from one single location.

Both companies will also explore the use of Razer technologies within Tencent mobile games – such as Chroma RGB lighting as well as THX Spatial Audio from Razer’s audio technology subsidiary THX Ltd.

3. Services

As part of the collaboration, Tencent and Razer will also explore additional monetization opportunities for mobile gaming including integrating Razer services and more.

“Mobile gaming keeps growing at an incredible pace and at Razer, we are poised to be a leader in the segment. We have been working with Tencent since 2008 and are excited to now enter into a collaboration with them to spearhead future innovation in the space,” said Min-Liang Tan, Co-Founder and CEO of Razer. “With the strengths of Tencent and Razer combined, we are going to supercharge the mobile gaming industry.”

ABOUT RAZER

Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world’s largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer’s award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals, Blade gaming laptops and the acclaimed Razer Phone.

Razer’s software platform, with over 60 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

In services, Razer Gold is one of the world’s largest virtual credit services for gamers, and Razer Pay is the e-wallet designed for youth and millennials.

Founded in 2005 and dual-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore, Razer has 15 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the USA, Europe and China. Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1337).

Razer - For Gamers. By Gamers.™

# # #

1 From Newzoo’s research report “Unlocking the power of mobile gamers” (Mar 2019) which estimates there will be 2.4B mobile gamers in 2019.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190321005274/en/