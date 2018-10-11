Razer : Announces The Razer : Phone 2 Flagship Gaming Device

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Razer, the world's leading lifestyle brand for gamers, today announced the Razer Phone 2, the very definition of flagship performance and true mobile gaming.

After creating the category of gaming phones with the first Razer Phone in 2017, Razer further pushed the boundaries of mobile devices to power the world of mobile esports and entertainment.

"The first Razer Phone disrupted the smartphone industry and created a new category," said Min-Liang Tan, co-founder and CEO of Razer Inc. "With the Razer Phone 2, we have pulled out the stops to define flagship and gaming on our terms."

GAMING // PERFORMANCE

The Razer Phone 2 offers up to 30 percent more performance than its predecessor, thanks to the combination of the latest flagship components and thermal cooling solutions.

The Qualcomm 845 Snapdragon chipset and Qualcomm Adreno 630 graphics processing unit (GPU) will blitz through the most demanding apps, and their performance is further enhanced by the Razer vapor chamber cooling system that provides for industry-leading thermal cooling.

The vapor chamber provides more surface area for heat to dissipate, while sustaining high frame rates for an overall cooler and more powerful experience.

FLAGSHIP // CAMERA

The Razer Phone 2 improves on its imaging capabilities with a new rear dual-camera setup that offers a 12 MP wide-angle lens with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 12 MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom. Be it fast action or low-light scenes, the Sony IMX sensors are tuned to produce low-noise images with a wide gamut of colors.

On the front, the 8 MP camera supports video streaming at full HD resolution, a boon for all live-streaming professionals.

The Razer Phone 2 camera app comes with a new user interface that allows for easy one-handed operation for portraits and scenic panoramas. Razer is committed to constantly provide software updates to take advantage of the latest improvements in the imaging space.

FLAGSHIP // ESSENTIALS

The Razer Phone 2 is now powered by Razer Chroma, the world's most popular RGB lighting system for gamers.

The rear of the phone features the Razer triple-headed snake logo that glows in 16.8 million colors to provide app notifications (such as Facebook comments or WhatsApp messages). Razer Chroma also allows you to customize lighting effects such as Static, Spectrum Cycling and Breathing.

Wireless charging is now enabled on the Razer Phone 2 with its new glass back. Razer has announced its new wireless charger with Chroma – the world's largest RGB lighting ecosystem.

If you prefer plugging in a USB-C cable, Qualcomm QuickCharge 4+ allows users to charge the phone from a flat battery to 50 percent charge within just 30 minutes.

The Razer Phone 2 has also been tested for IP67 resistance to dust and water.

GAMING // TRUE 120 HZ DISPLAY

One year after Razer launched the world's first true gaming phone, the Razer Phone 2 continues to take the lead with the only true 120 Hz display – now with even better performance for those who love for high framerates and silky-smooth action without any lag or stuttering.

Unlike other competing phones, the Razer Phone 2's 5.7-inch UltraMotion™ IGZO display remains the only display in the industry that offers both 120 Hz screen refresh and 120 Hz touch sampling. What you see is what you touch.

The new display is now 50 percent brighter than the one in the first Razer Phone.

GAMING // DUAL FRONT-FACING SPEAKERS

The first Razer Phone made history by being able to churn out audio at record levels without distortion. The Razer Phone 2 is even louder and clearer than before, thanks to upgraded hardware and Dolby Atmos.

The dual front-spacing speakers take up home position on the top and bottom bezels, allowing for both incredible sound projection across any room, as well as an ergonomic form factor for long hours of handheld gaming.

GAMING // BATTERY LIFE

The Razer Phone 2 packs a 4,000 mAH capacity battery for all-day gaming and entertainment needs, and Razer continues to improve battery efficiency.

Where its predecessor was benchmarked for 10 hours of battery life at a screen refresh rate setting of 90 Hz, the Razer Phone 2 is optimized to also last 10 hours at a higher 120 Hz1.

The Razer Phone works with LTE Gigabit networks with download speeds up to 1.2 Gbit/s, allowing for 20 percent faster downloads while on the go.

GAMING // OPTIMIZED

As the pioneer in PC esports, and now mobile esports, Razer continues to work with the largest number of game publishers in the industry to bring about the best gaming experiences.

The Razer Phone 2 has been optimized for today's hottest mobile titles like "PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds Mobile (PUBG Mobile)," "Rival Crimson x Chaos," "Marvel Future Fight," "Guns of Boom," "RuneScape" and more.

Netflix

The Razer Phone 2 is the only phone officially certified by Netflix for HDR (high dynamic range) video content and Dolby Surround 5.1 audio content.

Razer Cortex

Razer introduces Razer Cortex, the app that was built for mobile gamers.

Razer Cortex will help users organize their games on their phone, as well as recommend the latest games optimized for 120 Hz gaming. It will also optimize the Razer Phone 2's performance for different games, either with easy presets or manual settings.

Razer Cortex is now available on Google Play Store, and will work with a variety of phones.

Razer Theme Store

The Razer Theme Store on the Razer Phone 2 offers exclusive themes and wallpapers featuring today's top gaming titles. Today gamers can already enjoy themes featuring "Vainglory," "Arena of Valor," "Tekken," "Guns of Boom," "Gear Club" and "Titan Assault," and you can soon download "PUBG Mobile" themes.

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

The Razer Phone 2 will be available starting at US$799 MSRP in Mirror Black and in a Satin Black variant (arriving in Q4), in USA, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Preorders start on Oct. 11, 2018 at 12.01 a.m. PT on Razer.com.

RAZER PHONE 2 - TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Processor & Cooling: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 845 (2.80 GHz) with Adreno 630 GPU, Vapor Chamber Cooling System Memory: 8 GB (LPDDR4X) Storage - Internal: 64 GB UFS Storage - External: SIM + micro SD slot (up to 1TB) Display: 5.72-inch IGZO LCD 1440 x 2560

120 Hz, Wide Color Gamut

UltraMotion™ Technology

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Multi-touch

Anti-Fingerprint Protection Rear Cameras: 12 MP AF f1.75 Wide with OIS

12 MP AF f2.6 Telephoto

Dual PDAF (Phase detection Autofocus)

Dual tone, dual LED flash

Video: Up to 4K video recording with stereo audio Front Camera 8 MP FF f2.0

1080p Video Sound Stereo front-facing speakers

Dual Amplifiers / Dolby Atmos Technology

USB-C to 3.5 mm Audio Adapter with 24-bit DAC Power 4,000 mAh Li-Po battery

Qualcomm QuickCharge 4.0+

Wireless Fast Charging Wireless 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Dual-band (MIMO), Antennae 2x2

Bluetooth 5.0 Logo RGB Illuminated Razer Chroma Logo Bands GSM: 850/900/1800/1900

WCDMA: 1/2/3/4/5/8

FDD-LTE: 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/18/19/20/26/28/29/30/32/66/71

TDD LTE: 38/39/40/41/48

TD-SCDMA: 34/39

LAA: 46

4x4 MIMO: 1/2/3/4/7/30/38/48/66 Speeds Up to 1.2 Gbit/s (Cat18) Water Resistance IP67 Size 158.5 mm x 78.99 mm x 8.5 mm Android Version Android 8.1

ABOUT RAZER

Razer™ is the world's leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world's largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer's award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals, Blade gaming laptops and the acclaimed Razer Phone.

Razer's software platform, with over 50 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

In services, Razer zGold is one of the world's largest virtual credit services for gamers. Razer Pay is the e-wallet designed for youth and millennials, and Razer Game Store is the only games download store that offers rewards for gamers.

Founded in 2005 and dual-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore, Razer has 15 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the USA, Europe and China. Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1337).

