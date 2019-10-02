Razer Fintech : Appoints Koh Boon Hwee to Its Board of Advisors

Distinguished corporate leader and entrepreneur in the technology and financial services industries

Razer Fintech, the financial technology arm of Razer Inc. and one of the largest Offline-to-Online (“O2O”) digital payment networks in Southeast Asia, has appointed Mr. Koh Boon Hwee as a member of Razer Fintech’s Advisory Board. Mr. Koh joins Mr. Lim Siong Guan as an advisor to Razer Fintech. Razer Fintech, a core growth initiative for Razer Inc., is poised to leverage on the vast experience and network of its advisors as it embarks on its next phase of growth, which includes the extension of its digital payments platform into the broader financial services sector via digital banking solutions.

A trusted and respected corporate leader, Mr. Koh was formerly the Chairman of DBS Bank. He has also served as Chairman of blue chip corporates such as Singapore Telecommunications Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited, and is the Chairman of global technology companies, Agilent Technology Inc., AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. and Sunningdale Tech Ltd. He had previously served on the board of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited.

Mr. Koh is also currently the Chairman of Credence Capital, a private equity fund focused on investing in SMEs in Southeast Asia. A longstanding and highly experienced investor in emerging technologies and mentor to high-growth firms, Mr. Koh is well-positioned to contribute greatly to Razer Fintech’s growth strategy.

“I am excited to share my corporate and financial services experience with Razer Fintech to provide guidance and contribute to its ambitions of rolling-out its fintech solutions globally,” Mr. Koh said. “Unlike many other fintech providers which are bound to certain geographies, Razer, as the world’s leading lifestyle brand for youth and millennials, has a truly global reach. I am confident that Razer Fintech, with its unique proposition of focusing on addressing the needs of the youth and millennials who today already constitute the majority of the working population globally, will be uniquely poised to become their preferred financial provider.”

“With the move of regulators to liberalise banking including the grant of digital bank licenses, we are excited to have Mr. Koh on board as our esteemed advisor as we seek to rollout our digital payments solutions and explore the development and launch of digital banking platforms in Singapore and globally. Mr. Koh’s extensive experience and proven track record as an entrepreneur and corporate leader at some of the leading companies in the world will help us greatly in driving our growth strategy and addressing financial inclusivity and diversity across all markets,” said Min-Liang Tan, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Razer Inc.

About Mr. Koh Boon Hwee

Mr. Koh Boon Hwee launched his career at Hewlett-Packard, rising to become its Managing Director in Singapore, and was the Executive Chairman of the Wuthelam Group for 10 years. During his 15-year term as the Chairman of the Singapore Telecom Group (SingTel), Mr. Koh led the telecommunications company through a successful public listing and its subsequent growth into one of Asia’s leading integrated communication service providers.

Mr. Koh was also the Chairman of Singapore Airlines and DBS Bank at various times. During his tenure at DBS, he joined as a Director and became its Chairman. He stepped down from the Chairmanship in April 2010 after helping the bank post record revenues despite the financial crisis in 2008 – 2009.

Mr. Koh Boon Hwee chairs the NTU Board of Trustees. He is also the Chairman of Credence Partners Pte Ltd, Sunningdale Tech Ltd, Yeo Hiap Seng Ltd, Far East Orchard Ltd, AAC Technologies Holdings Inc and Rippledot Capital Advisers Pte Ltd.

Mr. Koh currently serves on the board of Agilent Technologies, Inc and a non-profit, the Hewlett Foundation.

