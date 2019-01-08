Razer : HyperSense to Champion Next-Level Tactile Gaming Immersion by Powering an Ecosystem of Haptic Devices

(CES 2019) – Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for
gamers, announced Razer HyperSense, an ecosystem of interconnected
haptic-powered gaming devices designed to deliver a cohesive and
high-fidelity haptics experience for superior gaming immersion.
Razer Co-Founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan said: “We are finally able to
feel what we see and hear all around using the gaming arena, sensing the
hiss of enemy fire or feeling the full bass of a monster’s growl. Much
like Razer Chroma where we have demonstrated the power of a connected
lighting system across gaming devices, Razer HyperSense syncs gaming
devices equipped with high-fidelity haptic motors to enhance immersion
in gaming.”
How Razer HyperSense Works:
Razer HyperSense takes advantage of each device’s position in a
traditional PC gaming setup to provide powerful 360-degree tactile
feedback and immersion that allows gamers to feel explosions on their
right, enemies approaching from behind or an incoming attack from the
front. It features advanced haptic technologies developed by Lofelt™,
SUBPAC™ and others.
Out of the box, Razer HyperSense intelligently triggers devices to
provide high-fidelity feedback based on positional audio or specific
sound cues like the impact of a hammer, firing of a rocket launcher or
the blowing of a gust of wind from the left to the right. This
combination of both environmental audio cues and more immediate sounds
around an in-game character will provide complete 360-degree immersion.
Like Razer Chroma, Razer HyperSense is capable of a more distinct and
powerful immersive experience via game developer integrations which tie
specific game events, audio queues and game mechanics to high-definition
haptics capable of reproducing a wider variety of vibrations than
conventional haptic devices for natural and lifelike feedback.
Razer is currently working with game developers for deeper integration
with the technology. Interested parties can contact: hypersensedeveloper@razer.com
“Razer HyperSense has tons of potential to increase immersion in
gaming,” said Tim Willits, Studio Director at id Software. “I recently
tried the Razer Nari Ultimate, and the added layer of tactile feedback
to positional sound made me feel even more engaged and aware of my
surroundings. I can’t wait to try an entire ecosystem of haptic enabled
devices working together to bring to life the world and action of video
games.”
A preview of Razer HyperSense can be experienced at CES 2019, delivered
also with positional audio powered by THX™ Spatial Audio. The setup will
include the Razer Nari Ultimate, the first wireless gaming headset from
Razer to feature Razer HyperSense as well as a mouse and wrist wrest
with haptics by Lofelt™ and a chair with haptics by SUBPAC™.
For more information on Razer HyperSense at CES 2019 please visit:
www.razer.com/Razer-hypersense-ces
For more information about the Razer Nari Ultimate and Razer HyperSense,
please visit:
www.razer.com/gaming-audio/razer-nari-ultimate
www.razer.com/nari-ultimate-hypersense
Video: http://rzr.to/FeelEveryBattle
