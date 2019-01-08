Razer : HyperSense to Champion Next-Level Tactile Gaming Immersion by Powering an Ecosystem of Haptic Devices

Haptics in sync empower gamers to feel the experiences in-game all around them

(CES 2019) – Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, announced Razer HyperSense, an ecosystem of interconnected haptic-powered gaming devices designed to deliver a cohesive and high-fidelity haptics experience for superior gaming immersion.

Razer Co-Founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan said: “We are finally able to feel what we see and hear all around using the gaming arena, sensing the hiss of enemy fire or feeling the full bass of a monster’s growl. Much like Razer Chroma where we have demonstrated the power of a connected lighting system across gaming devices, Razer HyperSense syncs gaming devices equipped with high-fidelity haptic motors to enhance immersion in gaming.”

How Razer HyperSense Works:

Razer HyperSense takes advantage of each device’s position in a traditional PC gaming setup to provide powerful 360-degree tactile feedback and immersion that allows gamers to feel explosions on their right, enemies approaching from behind or an incoming attack from the front. It features advanced haptic technologies developed by Lofelt™, SUBPAC™ and others.

Out of the box, Razer HyperSense intelligently triggers devices to provide high-fidelity feedback based on positional audio or specific sound cues like the impact of a hammer, firing of a rocket launcher or the blowing of a gust of wind from the left to the right. This combination of both environmental audio cues and more immediate sounds around an in-game character will provide complete 360-degree immersion.

Like Razer Chroma, Razer HyperSense is capable of a more distinct and powerful immersive experience via game developer integrations which tie specific game events, audio queues and game mechanics to high-definition haptics capable of reproducing a wider variety of vibrations than conventional haptic devices for natural and lifelike feedback.

Razer is currently working with game developers for deeper integration with the technology. Interested parties can contact: hypersensedeveloper@razer.com

“Razer HyperSense has tons of potential to increase immersion in gaming,” said Tim Willits, Studio Director at id Software. “I recently tried the Razer Nari Ultimate, and the added layer of tactile feedback to positional sound made me feel even more engaged and aware of my surroundings. I can’t wait to try an entire ecosystem of haptic enabled devices working together to bring to life the world and action of video games.”

A preview of Razer HyperSense can be experienced at CES 2019, delivered also with positional audio powered by THX™ Spatial Audio. The setup will include the Razer Nari Ultimate, the first wireless gaming headset from Razer to feature Razer HyperSense as well as a mouse and wrist wrest with haptics by Lofelt™ and a chair with haptics by SUBPAC™.

