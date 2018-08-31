Razer Raises the Level Cap with Best-in-Class Peripherals: Kraken Tournament Edition, BlackWidow Elite & Mamba Wireless

SEATTLE and BERLIN, Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (PAX WEST, SEATTLE; IFA, BERLIN) – Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, announced three best-in-class products at PAX West and IFA today: the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition headset, the BlackWidow Elite keyboard and the Razer Mamba Wireless mouse. Forged for esports athletes, these three new peripherals further solidify Team Razer's place at the top of the leaderboards.

Razer Co-Founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan said: "Since founding Razer, we've pushed to make products with unprecedented technology to give gamers the greatest advantage possible. At the same time, our long history working with the world's top esports athletes gives us unique insight into what features work best and should be conserved or fine-tuned. Our newest Razer Kraken Tournament Edition headset, BlackWidow Elite keyboard and Mamba Wireless mouse are perfect examples of how leading-edge technology combines with time-honored design for the win."

David Tse, Global Esports Director for Razer, added, "This next generation of Razer tournament gear enables our @TeamRazer esports athletes to even further dominate the competition through functional superiority. Each of these peripherals are at the top of their family, delivering extreme performance and customization for our most discerning gamers."

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition:

Gamers with the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition can now experience pinpoint positional sound with THX Spatial Audio, and extreme comfort with cooling gel ear cushions for long gaming sessions.

The Razer Kraken with its signature Razer green headband has been a staple for gamers and esports professionals since 2012. This latest evolution is the complete competitive gaming solution for delivering full audio controls via a USB Audio Controller. The controller allows on-the-fly bass level adjustment, and a customized mix between game and team chat volume through Game/Chat Balance.

The headset has been designed with cooling gel-infused ear cushions, hidden eyewear channels, and an improved ultra-soft padded headband for complete comfort during long gaming sessions.

The Razer Kraken Tournament Edition is the world's first gaming headset to support THX Spatial Audio – creating realistic depth and immersion by simulating 360° sound with pinpoint accuracy for greater awareness during gameplay. This technology combined with custom-tuned 50 mm drivers provide clarity, a punchy bass, and the promise of a remarkable competitive gaming edge. With its 3.5 mm combo audio jack, the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition is also cross-platform compatible, working with the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices alike.

All told, the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition provides better sound customization, unrivalled positional audio and long-lasting comfort for $99.99 / €99,99.

Availability: Razer Kraken Tournament Edition: September 2018

THX Spatial Audio

THX Spatial Audio is an end-to-end positional audio solution that delivers improved support on stereo, 5.1 and 7.1 content, and is future-ready with support for ambisonics and object-based audio. It offers communication-enhancing features and multiple sound processing modes, providing tactical in-game advantages and greater immersion across all gaming genres.

For more information about THX Spatial Audio, please visit

Razer BlackWidow Elite

Unlock new levels of control with the improved Razer BlackWidow Elite and its best-in-class Razer™ Mechanical Switches, dedicated media keys, Multi-Function Digital Dial and Razer Hypershift, which allows every key to become a macro key via Razer's Synapse 3 software.

This customization software offers users the ability to program lighting effects for increased immersion. Razer Synapse 3 also allows for the complete customization of key bindings and assigning macros to any key to give gamers the competitive advantage.

The Razer BlackWidow Elite is a gaming keyboard designed for peak performance, featuring improved Razer™ Mechanical Switches available in green, orange and yellow, with new dual sidewalls for increased stability, and an 80 million keystroke lifespan.

The Razer BlackWidow Elite is the first in the BlackWidow line to have Hybrid On-board Memory and Cloud Storage and up to five profile configurations that can be saved for use anywhere.

Beyond gaming, the Razer BlackWidow Elite features a Multi-Function Digital Dial and three media keys. A USB 2.0 and audio pass-through and wire routing allow for easy cable management. Complete with a padded wrist rest, gamers can play comfortably for hours to help them outlast the competition.

The Razer BlackWidow was the world's first mechanical gaming keyboard in 2010. In 2014, Razer started manufacturing the Razer™ Mechanical Switch, the first mechanical switch designed for gaming. The iconic BlackWidow again breaks the boundaries of gaming with the Razer BlackWidow Elite.

The Razer BlackWidow Elite is the most complete mechanical gaming keyboard for $169.99 / €179,99.

Availability: Razer BlackWidow Elite: August 31, 2018

Razer Mamba Wireless

With the best-in-class Razer 5G optical sensor and industry-leading wireless technology, gamers with the Razer Mamba Wireless can play unhindered at their full potential with minimal downtime.

Featuring an acclaimed Razer 5G Advanced Optical Sensor with true 16,000 DPI and a resolution accuracy of 99.4 percent - the highest available on the market - gamers can expect to experience a new standard of precision and speed.

Combined with Razer's proprietary adaptive frequency technology, which ensures the most stable wireless connection possible, and a battery life of up to 50 hours on a single charge, the Razer Mamba Wireless allows gamers to play for extended hours.

The mouse also comes with Razer™ Mechanical Mouse Switches, durable up to 50 million clicks, and seven buttons that are programmable via Razer Synapse 3. With Hybrid On-board Memory and Cloud Storage, gamers can save up to five profiles to their mouse for easy access anywhere.

The Razer Mamba Wireless also retains the classic ergonomic design with updates to the side grips for even greater comfort.

The Razer Mamba Wireless offers best-in-class wireless performance at an affordable price of $99.99 / €99,99.

Availability: Razer Mamba Wireless: September 2018

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Product Features:

Headphones

Frequency response: 12 Hz – 28 kHz

Impedance: 32 Ω @ 1 kHz

Sensitivity (@1 kHz): 109 dB

Input power: 30 mW (Max)

Drivers: 50 mm, with Neodymium magnets

Inner ear cup diameter: 56 mm / 2.2 in.

Connection type: Analog 3.5 mm

Cable length: 1.3 m / 4.27 ft.

/ 4.27 ft. Approx. weight: 322 g / 0.71 lbs.

Oval ear cushions: Designed for full-ear coverage with cooling gel, perfect for long-wearing comfort

Microphone

Frequency response: 100 Hz – 10 kHz

Impedance: 32 Ω @ 1 kHz

Signal-to-noise ratio: > 60 dB

Sensitivity (@1 kHz): -45 ± 3 dB

Pick-up pattern: Unidirectional ECM boom

In-line control

Analog volume control wheel

Microphone quick mute toggle

USB dongle

Controls: Vol up/down, Bass up/down, THX Spatial On/Off*, Mic mute, Game/Chat balance

Cable length: 2.0 m

Audio Usage

Audio Usage: Devices with 3.5 mm audio jack

Audio + microphone usage: Devices with 3.5 mm audio + mic combined jack

Audio Controller usage: PC with USB port

Razer BlackWidow Elite Product Features:

Razer™ Mechanical Switches designed for gaming

80 million keystroke life-span

Razer Chroma™ customizable backlighting with 16.8 million color options

Ergonomic wrist rest

Multi-Function Digital Dial

Dedicated media controls

USB 2.0 and audio pass through

Hybrid On-Board Memory and Cloud Storage – up to 5 profiles

Razer Synapse 3 enabled

Cable routing

10 key rollover anti-ghosting

Fully programmable keys with on-the-fly macro recording

Gaming mode option

1000 Hz Ultrapolling

Razer Mamba Wireless Product Features:

Razer 5G Advanced Optical Sensor with true 16,000 DPI

Up to 450 in./sec. (IPS) / 50 G acceleration

1000 Hz Ultrapolling

Seven independently programmable Hyperesponse buttons

Razer™ Mechanical Mouse Switches with 50 million clicks life cycle

Gaming-grade tactile scroll wheel

Ergonomic right-handed design

Razer Chroma™ lighting with 16.8 million customizable color options

Hybrid On-Board Memory and Cloud Storage – up to 5 profiles

Razer Synapse 3 enabled

Approximate size: 125.7 mm / 4.95 in. (Length) X 70.0 mm / 2.75 in. (Width) X 43.2 mm / 1.70 in (Height)

Approximate weight (excluding cable): 106 g / 0.213 lbs.

Cable length: 2.1 m / 6.89 ft.

About Razer:

Razer™ is the world's leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world's largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

The award-winning hardware of Razer includes high-performance gaming peripherals, Blade gaming laptops and the acclaimed Razer Phone.

Razer's software platform, with over 50 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

Razer services include Razer zGold, one of the world's largest virtual credit services for gamers, which allows gamers to purchase virtual goods and items from over 2,500 different games.

Founded in 2005 and dual-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore, Razer has nine offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the USA, Europe and China. Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1337).

