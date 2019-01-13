Razer : Wins Big and Sweeps Awards at CES 2019

Razer™ (“Razer” or the “Company”, HKEX stock code: 1337), the world’s
leading lifestyle brand for gamers, has garnered numerous awards and
accolades across six product categories at CES 2019, the world’s biggest
technology show held annually in Las Vegas.
This is an unprecedented achievement for the company and the gaming
industry. CES 2019 showcases the latest technology innovations from
4,500 companies and has over 180,000 global attendees.
Razer unveiled the following new products at CES 2019:
-
Razer Raptor, Razer’s new 27-inch gaming monitor offers an
esports-ready display with a 144Hz refresh rate, built-in cable
management and Razer Chroma integration. More details here.
-
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model gaming laptops now include the
latest NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 20-series graphic processors, delivering
the ultimate PC gaming experience on the go. Razer also showed off
prototype models – one with a 4K OLED touch display for amazing color
and contrast, and another with a 240Hz display for incredibly fluid
gaming. More details here.
-
Razer HyperSense, an ecosystem of interconnected haptic-powered
gaming devices which deliver a cohesive haptics experience for
superior gaming immersion. More details here.
-
Razer Tomahawk Elite, an advanced PC gaming chassis with
vertical wing glass doors and a hydraulic-powered top panel that
automatically lifts itself for additional ventilation during intense
gaming sessions. More details here.
-
Razer Turret for Xbox One, the world’s first wireless keyboard
and mouse designed for the Xbox One, bringing game-integrated lighting
and other exclusive features to the console and the living room. More
details here.
At CES 2019, Razer also showcased the Razer Phone 2, the very
definition of flagship performance and true mobile gaming. With a true
120Hz display, dual front-facing speakers, all-day battery life and
Razer Chroma lighting, the Razer Phone 2 continues to push the
boundaries of mobile esports and entertainment. The phone was announced
in October 2018. More details here.
CES 2019 AWARD LIST
As of time of writing, Razer has received awards and accolades from the
following media:
Razer Raptor 27
Razer Blade 15 Advanced (RTX)
Razer HyperSense
Razer Tomahawk Elite
Razer Turret for Xbox One
Razer Phone 2:
-
Android Authority - Best Display, Gaming
