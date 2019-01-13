Log in
Razer : Wins Big and Sweeps Awards at CES 2019

01/13/2019 | 07:01pm EST

Razer receives awards and accolades across six product categories at the world’s biggest technology show in Las Vegas.

Razer™ (“Razer” or the “Company”, HKEX stock code: 1337), the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers, has garnered numerous awards and accolades across six product categories at CES 2019, the world’s biggest technology show held annually in Las Vegas.

This is an unprecedented achievement for the company and the gaming industry. CES 2019 showcases the latest technology innovations from 4,500 companies and has over 180,000 global attendees.

Razer unveiled the following new products at CES 2019:

  • Razer Raptor, Razer’s new 27-inch gaming monitor offers an esports-ready display with a 144Hz refresh rate, built-in cable management and Razer Chroma integration. More details here.
  • Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model gaming laptops now include the latest NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 20-series graphic processors, delivering the ultimate PC gaming experience on the go. Razer also showed off prototype models – one with a 4K OLED touch display for amazing color and contrast, and another with a 240Hz display for incredibly fluid gaming. More details here.
  • Razer HyperSense, an ecosystem of interconnected haptic-powered gaming devices which deliver a cohesive haptics experience for superior gaming immersion. More details here.
  • Razer Tomahawk Elite, an advanced PC gaming chassis with vertical wing glass doors and a hydraulic-powered top panel that automatically lifts itself for additional ventilation during intense gaming sessions. More details here.
  • Razer Turret for Xbox One, the world’s first wireless keyboard and mouse designed for the Xbox One, bringing game-integrated lighting and other exclusive features to the console and the living room. More details here.

At CES 2019, Razer also showcased the Razer Phone 2, the very definition of flagship performance and true mobile gaming. With a true 120Hz display, dual front-facing speakers, all-day battery life and Razer Chroma lighting, the Razer Phone 2 continues to push the boundaries of mobile esports and entertainment. The phone was announced in October 2018. More details here.

CES 2019 AWARD LIST

As of time of writing, Razer has received awards and accolades from the following media:

Razer Raptor 27

Razer Blade 15 Advanced (RTX)

Razer HyperSense

Razer Tomahawk Elite

Razer Turret for Xbox One

Razer Phone 2:

  • Android Authority - Best Display, Gaming

ABOUT RAZER

Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world’s largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer’s award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals, Blade gaming laptops and the acclaimed Razer Phone.

Razer’s software platform, with over 50 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

In services, Razer Gold is one of the world’s largest virtual credit services for gamers. Razer Pay is the e-wallet designed for youth and millennials, and Razer Game Store is the only games download store that offers rewards for gamers.

Founded in 2005 and dual-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore, Razer has 15 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the USA, Europe and China. Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1337).

Razer – For Gamers. By Gamers.™


© Business Wire 2019
