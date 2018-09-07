Re-Bath : Officially Re-Opened, Now Servicing Greater Baton Rouge Community

BATON ROUGE, La., Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Re-Bath, the nation's largest complete bathroom remodeling company, has officially reopened its business in the Baton Rouge community. Now corporately owned and operated, the one-stop-shop remodeler is celebrating the reopening with a $750 discount off complete bathroom remodel projects for community members.

An official re-grand opening event will take place once the company's newest showroom location is open. The showroom is situated at 10920 Coursey Boulevard and spans approximately 2,000 square feet. Upon its opening, community members will have better access to the business for their design and remodeling needs and are welcome to visit and explore the wide variety of Re-Bath's products.

Prior to re-opening as a corporate location, Re-Bath was operated by the husband and wife team of Ronald and Janice Leclerc and their daughter Christy Beard. Together they established Re-Bath as the leader in bathroom renovation throughout Baton Rouge. After the unexpected deaths of her parents, Beard continued their commitment to high-quality service. Today, Beard serves as the interim general manager of the corporate location helping ensure Re-Bath offers the same customer service offered under her family's ownership.

"Re-Bath has been a part of my family for more than 15 years, and I could not be more thrilled to stay on board and continue to bring high-quality bathroom remodeling services to the community," said Beard.

Re-Bath has grown into a trusted and respected brand known for providing expert, affordable, and effortless bathroom remodeling solutions that transform homeowners' bathrooms in days, not weeks. Whether seeking a tub or shower area update, better accessibility and safety in your bathroom or a complete bathroom remodel, Re-Bath takes the headache out of bathroom remodeling. The company's exclusive remodel process removes old materials and fixtures and replaces them with beautiful new options in a wide variety of colors.

"It is a true privilege to return to the market that has embraced our brand so well for many years," said Brad Hiller, CEO of Re-Bath. "We're now able to call Baton Rouge home to our first-ever corporate location and the sky's the limit for what's to come."

Re-Bath has grown to nearly 100 locations in 43 states and continues to seek strategic franchise partners to expand its footprint nationwide. To learn more about Re-Bath and your bathroom remodeling needs, visit https://www.rebath.com/.

About Re-Bath

Re-Bath is the nation's largest complete bathroom remodeling franchise located in more than 100 cities across the country. The parent company's first entry in the bathroom remodeling industry occurred in 1978 and focused on the hospitality sector. In 1991, Re-Bath launched its first franchise location to focus on the residential market. The company offers complete bathroom remodels, tub and shower updates, plus aging and accessibility solutions. From simple bathtub replacements to complete bathroom redesigns, Re-Bath makes bathroom remodeling effortless, convenient and affordable, all with professional, friendly and factory-trained installers. Re-Bath is a one-stop service that covers the entire process – from design to done – in three easy steps: consultation, removal, and installation. Re-Bath assembles its own exclusive line of products at its headquarters located in Phoenix, Ariz., and offers best-in-class products from national brands for its customers. For more information please visit www.rebath.com or www.rebathfranchise.com for more details on the franchise opportunity.

Contact: Kelly McNamara, Fishman Public Relations, (847) 945-1300, kmcnamara@fishmanpr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/re-bath-officially-re-opened-now-servicing-greater-baton-rouge-community-300708828.html

SOURCE Re-Bath