Re-Introduction of ETF Option Classes - BetaPro Natural Gas 2x Daily Bull ETF (HNU) and BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners -2x Daily Bear ETF (HGD)

05/26/2020 | 12:53pm EDT

The following information is prepared for the convenience of Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation (CDCC) members and Bourse de Montréal Inc. (the Bourse) approved participants. This document is an unofficial summary of certain terms of the aforementioned adjustment. CDCC and the Bourse accept no responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the summary. CDCC members and Bourse approved participants must ensure they have reviewed the documentation published by the Issuers involved in this corporate action.

CIRCULAR 093-20

May 27, 2020

RE-INTRODUCTION OF ETF OPTION CLASSES

BetaPro Natural Gas 2x Daily Bull ETF (HNU)

BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners -2x Daily Bear ETF (HGD)

Bourse de Montréal Inc. (the Bourse) and Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation (CDCC) hereby inform you that at the opening of trading on Wednesday May 27 , 2020, the following new series on the above-mentioned option classes will be re-listed:

New Class

Company name

Symbol

Months

Strike Prices

BetaPro Natural Gas 2x Daily Bull ETF

HNU

June

$11.00

July

$12.00

August

$13.00

September

$14.00

October

$15.00

New Class

Company name

Symbol

Months

Strike Prices

BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners -2x Daily Bear

HGD

June

$8.00

ETF

July

$9.00

August

$10.00

September

$11.00

October

$12.00

Strike prices are subject to change depending on the underlying value closing prices on Tuesday May 26, 2020.

Listed below are the margin intervals, ISIN numbers and the position limits for the new option classes:

UNDERLYING

OPTION

MARGIN

ISIN

POSITION

SYMBOL

SYMBOL

INTERVAL

LIMIT

HNU

HNU

31.63%

*CA08661K2074

250,000

HGD

HGD

30.57%

*CA08661P3051

75,000

1800 - 1190 avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal,C. P. 37

Montréal (Québec) H3B 0G7 Telephone: (514) 871-2424

Toll-free within Canada and the U.S.A.: 1 800 361-5353 Website: www.m-x.ca

  • This is for informational purposes only. Although every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information, we cannot be responsible for any errors or omissions.

For further information, please contact Market Operations Department at 514 871-7877. Clearing Members may contact the CDCC's Corporate Operations department.

Gladys Karam

Director, Equity Derivatives

Financial Markets

1800 - 1190 avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal,C. P. 37

Montréal (Québec) H3B 0G7

Telephone: (514) 871-2424 Telephone: (514) 871-2424

Toll-free within Canada and the U.S.A.: 1 800 361-5353

Disclaimer

Bourse de Montréal Inc. published this content on 26 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2020 15:22:02 UTC
