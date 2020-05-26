Re-Introduction of ETF Option Classes - BetaPro Natural Gas 2x Daily Bull ETF (HNU) and BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners -2x Daily Bear ETF (HGD)

The following information is prepared for the convenience of Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation (CDCC) members and Bourse de Montréal Inc. (the Bourse) approved participants. This document is an unofficial summary of certain terms of the aforementioned adjustment. CDCC and the Bourse accept no responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the summary. CDCC members and Bourse approved participants must ensure they have reviewed the documentation published by the Issuers involved in this corporate action.
CIRCULAR 093-20
May 27, 2020
RE-INTRODUCTION OF ETF OPTION CLASSES
BetaPro Natural Gas 2x Daily Bull ETF (HNU)
BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners -2x Daily Bear ETF (HGD)
Bourse de Montréal Inc. (the Bourse) and Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation (CDCC) hereby inform you that at the opening of trading on Wednesday May 27 , 2020, the following new series on the above-mentioned option classes will be re-listed:
New Class
|
|
Company name
|
Symbol
|
Months
|
Strike Prices
|
|
|
BetaPro Natural Gas 2x Daily Bull ETF
|
HNU
|
June
|
$11.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
July
|
$12.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
August
|
$13.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
September
|
$14.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
October
|
$15.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New Class
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company name
|
Symbol
|
|
Months
|
|
Strike Prices
|
|
|
BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners -2x Daily Bear
|
HGD
|
|
June
|
|
$8.00
|
|
|
ETF
|
|
|
July
|
|
$9.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
August
|
|
$10.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
September
|
|
$11.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
October
|
|
$12.00
|
Strike prices are subject to change depending on the underlying value closing prices on Tuesday May 26, 2020.
Listed below are the margin intervals, ISIN numbers and the position limits for the new option classes:
|
UNDERLYING
|
OPTION
|
MARGIN
|
ISIN
|
POSITION
|
SYMBOL
|
SYMBOL
|
INTERVAL
|
LIMIT
|
|
HNU
|
HNU
|
31.63%
|
*CA08661K2074
|
250,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
HGD
|
HGD
|
30.57%
|
*CA08661P3051
|
75,000
