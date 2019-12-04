Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ReAgg Announces Flatbed Rentals for Heavy Equipment Moves

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 06:35am EST

TEMPLE HILLS, Md., Dec. 4, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- ReAgg is one of the leading aggregate suppliers in Baltimore, Maryland. We also offer a fleet of heavy equipment transportation for our customers in Maryland, Washington, D.C., and the area of Northern Virginia.

ReAgg, LLC - Recycled Aggregates

TEMPLE HILLS, Md., Dec 04, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- ReAgg is one of the leading aggregate suppliers in Baltimore, Maryland. We also offer a fleet of heavy equipment transportation for our customers in Maryland, Washington, D.C., and the area of Northern Virginia.

Have equipment to haul from one location to another?

Need to remove heavy objects from construction projects?

Our fleet and service are available for rental to haul heavy equipment. We've had experience in the construction industry for over 30 years, including working with contractors, government agencies, developers, corporations, and individuals. We're licensed and insured to provide heavy equipment rental in Baltimore, Maryland, Washington D.C. and Northern Virginia areas.

The Benefits of Renting a Flatbed for Heavy Equipment Moves

One of the main reasons behind renting a flatbed truck is to help make it possible to haul heavy materials and construction equipment from one location to another.

* Save time and money - rather than buying new or used equipment, maintaining it, and paying for storing the equipment, renting from ReAgg solves these issues
* Short term projects - instead of buying equipment for short-term projects, renting makes more sense to avoid payments
* Expert advice and service - All of ReAgg's team are experts, experienced and dependable to help answer any questions or provide help with your project
* Name you can trust - ReAgg has worked with customers for over 30 years. We're licensed and committed to providing you with high quality services and on-time delivery

ReAgg's Flatbed Truck Rentals:

* Modern fleet of flatbed rentals available
* Eliminate costly equipment purchases through renting
* Large fleet of name brand flatbeds
* Professional and well-trained drivers
* Cutting edge GPS tracking system
* On-time delivery

Areas We Service

We offer flatbed truck rental in the Baltimore Metropolitan area, including Annapolis, Rockville, Washington DC, and Northern Virginia areas, including Fairfax and Alexandria.

Contact ReAgg for Flatbed Rentals

ReAgg is the easy one stop shop for all your truck and flatbed rental needs. We have a reliable customer service who can help every step of the way. Request a quote today by calling us at (888)554-1503 or visit www.ReAgg.com.

About ReAgg:

ReAgg (Recycled Aggregates LLC) is committed to providing quality products and services throughout Northern Virginia the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore metropolitan areas. We offer a full line of rock, crushed stone products, crushed concrete, sand, gravel and other quality materials.

Our team has built a strong reputation for integrity, professionalism, safety, quality control, efficiency, punctuality, reliability and customer satisfaction. Thirty-three years ago, our company started as a concrete recycler; taking broken concrete, crushing and screening it into useful products. Over this period of time, we manufactured over 7 million tons of recycled concrete materials for use in local construction projects.

We are a privately owned and operated company headquartered in Capitol Heights, Maryland with ongoing operations in Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia and the Baltimore Metropolitan Area. We have a fully trained staff with many years of experience in the Aggregate, General Construction and Transportation Industry.

*(LOGO 72dpi: https://reagg.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/logo.jpg)

More information: http://www.ReAgg.com

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iha4mSEd9TY

News Source: ReAgg LLC

Related link: https://www.reagg.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/reagg-announces-flatbed-rentals-for-heavy-equipment-moves/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:55aJapan pension giant's war on short sellers will have only limited effect - analysts
RE
06:48aWoodford's smaller fund remains suspended-administrator
RE
06:46aRoyal Bank of Canada profit misses estimates on weak equity trading
RE
06:43aIndonesia central bank orders importers to report FX for overseas purchases
RE
06:42aDollar near one-month low, caught between trade and growth uncertainty
RE
06:36aOman Oil Co plans 20%-25% share sale in 2020 - oil minister
RE
06:35aReAgg Announces Flatbed Rentals for Heavy Equipment Moves
SE
06:34aChina to implement more policies to stabilize jobs amid growing pressure
RE
06:33aCanadian Natural Resources plans to spend C$250 million more in 2020
RE
06:13aAmazon Air provider hit with 'no confidence' vote as holiday shipping ramps up
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
2ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google co-founders step aside as Pichai takes helm of parent Alphabet
3STOCK SPIRITS GROUP : STOCK SPIRITS : tells Polish, Czech vodka drinkers to expect price hike
4GLENCORE : Glencore to Change 'Old Guard' Ahead Of CEO Transition -- WSJ
5TESLA INC. : TESLA : Elon Musk testifies his 'pedo guy' tweet not meant to be taken literally

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group