ReAgg Announces Flatbed Rentals for Heavy Equipment Moves

TEMPLE HILLS, Md., Dec 04, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- ReAgg is one of the leading aggregate suppliers in Baltimore, Maryland. We also offer a fleet of heavy equipment transportation for our customers in Maryland, Washington, D.C., and the area of Northern Virginia.



Have equipment to haul from one location to another?



Need to remove heavy objects from construction projects?



Our fleet and service are available for rental to haul heavy equipment. We've had experience in the construction industry for over 30 years, including working with contractors, government agencies, developers, corporations, and individuals. We're licensed and insured to provide heavy equipment rental in Baltimore, Maryland, Washington D.C. and Northern Virginia areas.



The Benefits of Renting a Flatbed for Heavy Equipment Moves



One of the main reasons behind renting a flatbed truck is to help make it possible to haul heavy materials and construction equipment from one location to another.



* Save time and money - rather than buying new or used equipment, maintaining it, and paying for storing the equipment, renting from ReAgg solves these issues

* Short term projects - instead of buying equipment for short-term projects, renting makes more sense to avoid payments

* Expert advice and service - All of ReAgg's team are experts, experienced and dependable to help answer any questions or provide help with your project

* Name you can trust - ReAgg has worked with customers for over 30 years. We're licensed and committed to providing you with high quality services and on-time delivery



ReAgg's Flatbed Truck Rentals:



* Modern fleet of flatbed rentals available

* Eliminate costly equipment purchases through renting

* Large fleet of name brand flatbeds

* Professional and well-trained drivers

* Cutting edge GPS tracking system

* On-time delivery



Areas We Service



We offer flatbed truck rental in the Baltimore Metropolitan area, including Annapolis, Rockville, Washington DC, and Northern Virginia areas, including Fairfax and Alexandria.



Contact ReAgg for Flatbed Rentals



ReAgg is the easy one stop shop for all your truck and flatbed rental needs. We have a reliable customer service who can help every step of the way. Request a quote today by calling us at (888)554-1503 or visit www.ReAgg.com.



About ReAgg:



ReAgg (Recycled Aggregates LLC) is committed to providing quality products and services throughout Northern Virginia the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore metropolitan areas. We offer a full line of rock, crushed stone products, crushed concrete, sand, gravel and other quality materials.



Our team has built a strong reputation for integrity, professionalism, safety, quality control, efficiency, punctuality, reliability and customer satisfaction. Thirty-three years ago, our company started as a concrete recycler; taking broken concrete, crushing and screening it into useful products. Over this period of time, we manufactured over 7 million tons of recycled concrete materials for use in local construction projects.



We are a privately owned and operated company headquartered in Capitol Heights, Maryland with ongoing operations in Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia and the Baltimore Metropolitan Area. We have a fully trained staff with many years of experience in the Aggregate, General Construction and Transportation Industry.



More information: http://www.ReAgg.com



Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iha4mSEd9TY



