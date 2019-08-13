ReAgg Launches Heavy Equipment Moving and Equipment Rental Services

TEMPLE HILLS, Md., Aug 13, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- ReAgg, a leader in the aggregate transportation industry, announced the launch of services to move heavy equipment and rentals. ReAgg's heavy equipment moves and rentals include service to the construction industry. ReAgg's experience with over 30 years working with the construction industry helps contractors, government agencies, developers, and more within the Metro Baltimore, Washington D.C. and Northern Virginia areas.



Heavy Equipment Moves



ReAgg's modern fleet is available for the transportation of heavy equipment and for heavy equipment rental in Baltimore Metropolitan area, Washington D.C. and Northern Virginia. ReAgg has experience working with the construction industry for over 30 years. They've worked with contractors, government agencies, developers and more.



The Benefits of Renting for Heavy Equipment Moves



* Instead of buying new equipment, ReAgg helps save time and money through renting from their modern fleet of equipment.

* Instead of buying equipment for the long term, renting equipment provides a way to learn the brands and usage needed for shorter-term projects

* ReAgg's team includes experts who are dependable to answer questions and select the equipment needed for the project

* ReAgg is licensed and insured to provide heavy equipment rentals and give complimentary estimates with fair fees.



Heavy Equipment Rentals



ReAgg carries a modern fleet of heavy equipment for rent in Baltimore, Washington D.C. and Northern Virginia areas with name brands. The fleet includes a diverse set of heavy trucks and trailers. We've provided heavy equipment rentals for projects that include the removal or installation of bridge decks, concrete panels, steel beams, girders, large tanks, and other large item removal or installation.



Equipment Rentals Include:



* Dump Trucks

* Trailers

* Roll Off Dumpsters

* Screens, Crushers

* Conveyor

* Flusher Truck

* Water Tankers



Working with ReAgg includes on-time, friendly service with our professional drivers. Our strong logistical team ensures we meet your schedule criteria and provide cutting edge GPS tracking for our entire fleet of heavy equipment. We provide service, rentals and transportation of heavy equipment in Baltimore, Maryland and the Metropolitan area, Washington D.C., and Northern Virginia.



For more information, contact ReAgg at (888) 554-1503 or visit us at https://www.reagg.com/ to request a quote.



About ReAgg:



ReAgg (Recycled Aggregates LLC) is committed to providing quality products and services throughout Northern Virginia the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore metropolitan areas. We offers a full line of rock, crushed stone products, crushed concrete, sand, gravel and other quality materials.



Our team has built a strong reputation for integrity, professionalism, safety, quality control, efficiency, punctuality, reliability and customer satisfaction. Thirty-three years ago, our company started as a concrete recycler; taking broken concrete, crushing and screening it into useful products. Over this period of time, we manufactured over 7 million tons of recycled concrete materials for use in local construction projects.



We are a privately owned and operated company headquartered in Capitol Heights, Maryland with ongoing operations in Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia and the Baltimore Metropolitan Area. We have a fully trained staff with many years of experience in the Aggregate, General Construction and Transportation Industry.



ReAgg, 8700 Ashwood Drive Capitol Heights, MD 20743.



*LOGO 72dpi: https://reagg.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/logo.jpg



VIDEO (YouTube): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iha4mSEd9TY



