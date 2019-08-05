ReForm Biologics : Announces Two New Technology Presentations at Bioprocessing Summit 2019

--Presentations on bio-layer interferometry for improved formulation screening and use of new excipients to prevent particle formation--

ReForm Biologics today announced the company will be making two oral presentations at the Bioprocessing Summit at the Seaport World Trade Center in Boston, MA on August 12-16, 2019.

“The two oral presentations at the Bioprocessing Summit highlight the progress ReForm is making in developing innovative technologies for superior dosing and administration of biologics, including extending shelf-life, reducing viscosity and enhancing the stability of antibodies," said John M. Sorvillo, Chief Executive Officer, ReForm Biologics. “Our recently announced agreements with Bayer AG and Astellas Pharma Inc. demonstrate that there is a real need in the pharmaceutical industry for improvements in biologics that can extend product life-cycles, enable alternative dosing, and improve manufacturing efficiency.”

Presentations

Developing a Bio-Layer Interferometry Based Platform for Formulation Screening

1:40PM, Monday, August 12, 2019

Subhashchandra Naik, PhD, Senior Research Scientist, ReForm Biologics

New Excipients to Prevent Particle Formation in Antibody Formulations

8:30AM, Thursday, August 15, 2019

Philip Wuthrich, Senior Research Scientist, ReForm Biologics

About ReForm Biologics

ReForm Biologics LLC has developed a technology platform that transforms the formulation of biotherapeutics for the ultimate benefit of patients. Our patented technology can enable alternative dosing and improve manufacturing efficiency for our biopharmaceutical partners and extend product life-cycles. With multiple industry alliances to date, we offer formulation development collaborations and product-specific licenses for a broad spectrum of protein-based therapeutics.

We don’t make biologics — we make biologics better. www.reformbiologics.com

