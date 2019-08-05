Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ReForm Biologics : Announces Two New Technology Presentations at Bioprocessing Summit 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 07:31am EDT

--Presentations on bio-layer interferometry for improved formulation screening and use of new excipients to prevent particle formation--

ReForm Biologics today announced the company will be making two oral presentations at the Bioprocessing Summit at the Seaport World Trade Center in Boston, MA on August 12-16, 2019.

“The two oral presentations at the Bioprocessing Summit highlight the progress ReForm is making in developing innovative technologies for superior dosing and administration of biologics, including extending shelf-life, reducing viscosity and enhancing the stability of antibodies," said John M. Sorvillo, Chief Executive Officer, ReForm Biologics. “Our recently announced agreements with Bayer AG and Astellas Pharma Inc. demonstrate that there is a real need in the pharmaceutical industry for improvements in biologics that can extend product life-cycles, enable alternative dosing, and improve manufacturing efficiency.”

Presentations
Developing a Bio-Layer Interferometry Based Platform for Formulation Screening
1:40PM, Monday, August 12, 2019
Subhashchandra Naik, PhD, Senior Research Scientist, ReForm Biologics

New Excipients to Prevent Particle Formation in Antibody Formulations
8:30AM, Thursday, August 15, 2019
Philip Wuthrich, Senior Research Scientist, ReForm Biologics

About ReForm Biologics
ReForm Biologics LLC has developed a technology platform that transforms the formulation of biotherapeutics for the ultimate benefit of patients. Our patented technology can enable alternative dosing and improve manufacturing efficiency for our biopharmaceutical partners and extend product life-cycles. With multiple industry alliances to date, we offer formulation development collaborations and product-specific licenses for a broad spectrum of protein-based therapeutics.

We don’t make biologics — we make biologics better. www.reformbiologics.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:04aALTA DEVICES : Scaling up Solar Production to Disrupt Economics of Small Satellite Manufacturing
BU
08:04aARCH THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:04aSCI ENGINEERED MATERIALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:04aSEARS HOMETOWN AND OUTLET STORES : (SHOS) INVESTOR ALERT - Andrews & Springer LLC Is Investigating and Outlet Stores, Inc. for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
BU
08:04aSHAKE SHACK : Announces Integrated Partnership With Grubhub for Nationwide Delivery
BU
08:04aWORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT : “Step Inside” WWE® 2K20 and Experience Franchise Firsts with Cover Superstars Becky Lynch® and Roman Reigns™
BU
08:03aUNISYS CORP : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
08:03aGALECTIN THERAPEUTICS INC : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:03aDRIVE SHACK INC. : Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
08:03aTetra Discovery Partners Announces Name Change to Tetra Therapeutics
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : axes CEO Flint after only 18 months in role to speed up growth
2QUILTER : QUILTER : Swiss Re's ReAssure buys Quilter life insurance, pension unit
3YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION : SoftBank Corp first-quarter profit climbs 4% as mobile user numbers grow
4POSTNL : POSTNL : Quantum Capital Partners to acquire Postcon business of PostNL
5DSV A/S : DSV A/S : , 771 - SHARE BUYBACK IN A/S

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group