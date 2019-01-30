Log in
ReSI Residential Secure Income : Dividend Declaration

01/30/2019 | 02:24pm EST

30 January 2019

Residential Secure Income plc (the 'Company')

Dividend Declaration

Residential Secure Income plc ('ReSI') (LSE: RESI), which invests in residential asset classes that comprise the stock of UK social housing providers, is pleased to declare an interim dividend of 1.25 pence per Ordinary Share for the period from 1 October 2018 to 31 December 2018.

1.125 pence of the dividend will be paid as a Property Income Distribution ('PID') in respect of the Company's tax exempt property rental business and 0.125 pence will be paid as an Ordinary UK dividend ('non-PID'). The dividend will be paid on 8 March 2019 to Shareholders on the register as at 8 February 2019. The ex-dividend date is 7 February 2019.

With this interim dividend, the Company will have paid 1.25 pence per Ordinary Share for the first quarter from 1 October 2018, as targeted for the financial year beginning on 1 October 2018. ReSI is targeting a dividend yield of 5% per annum based on the issue price of 100 pence per Ordinary Share. ReSI intends to pay dividends to Shareholders on a quarterly basis and in accordance with the REIT regime. Over time, ReSI expects its dividends to increase broadly in line with inflation, and targets a total return in excess of 8% per annum1.

1These are targets only and not a profit forecast. There can be no assurance that the targets will be met.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

ReSI Capital Management Limited

Ben Fry

Jonathan Slater

Alex Pilato

Mark Rogers

+44 (0) 20 7382 0900

Jefferies International Limited

Stuart Klein

Gary Gould

+44 (0) 20 7029 8000

FTI Consulting+44 (0) 20 3737 1000

Richard Sunderland Email: resi@fticonsulting.com

Claire Turvey

Richard Gotla

The Company's LEI is: 213800D24WA531LAR763

NOTES:

Residential Secure Income plc (LSE: RESI) is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017.

ReSI has been established to invest in portfolios of Homes across residential asset classes that comprise the stock of Housing Associations and Local Authorities, comprising Shared Ownership Homes and Rental Homes (being Market Rental Homes, Functional Homes and Sub-Market Rental Homes) throughout the UK.

ReSI is managed by ReSI Capital Management Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of TradeRisks Limited which has a 17 year track record of executing transactions within the UK social housing sector and, to date, has arranged funding of over £10 billion in the social housing, care and other specialist residential property sectors.

ReSI seeks to deliver secure, long-dated, inflation-linked income returns through investment in UK social housing. It aims to meet demand from Housing Associations and Local Authorities for alternative equity-like financing sources that allows them to recycle capital back into socially and economically beneficial new housing, making a meaningful contribution to the UK housing shortage.

Homes acquired by ReSI will predominantly be on a freehold or long leasehold basis (typically 99 years or more to maturity) and benefit from long term (typically 20 years plus) inflation-adjusted cash flows. Acquisitions by ReSI will be limited to Homes with sufficient cashflows, counterparty credit quality and property security that allow the Fund Manager to arrange long-term investment grade equivalent debt.

Further information on ReSI is available at www.resi-reit.com

Disclaimer

ReSI - Residential Secure Income plc published this content on 30 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2019 19:23:10 UTC
