ReSI Residential Secure Income : Result of AGM

01/29/2019 | 03:29pm EST

Residential Secure Income plc

('ReSI' or the 'Company')

LEI: 213800D24WA531LAR763

Result of Annual General Meeting

Residential Secure Income plc is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions put forward at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today were passed.

The text of all the resolutions is contained in the notice of meeting in the Company's Annual Report for the period ended 30 September 2018.

The proxy votes received were as follows:-

Resolutions 1 to 9 (inclusive) were proposed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 10 to 12 (inclusive) were proposed as special resolutions. The proxy votes received prior to the meeting were as follows:

Resolution

In favour

Against

Withheld

1

65,046,115

0

0

2

64,459,233

1,000

585,882

3

64,460,233

0

585,882

4

62,663,687

2,382,428

0

5

65,046,115

0

0

6

65,045,115

1,000

0

7

65,046,115

0

0

8

65,046,115

0

0

9

65,045,115

1,000

0

10

65,046,115

0

0

11

65,046,115

0

0

12

64,401,327

644,788

0

At the date of the above meeting, the Company's issued share capital comprised of 171,019,648 Ordinary Shares (excluding Treasury Shares) with each Ordinary Share carrying one voting right. The Company also holds 9,304,729 Ordinary Shares in Treasury.

29 January 2019

Enquiries

PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited

Anthony Lee / Ciara McKillop 020 7653 9690

Company Secretary

NOTES:

Residential Secure Income plc (LSE: RESI) is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017.

ReSI has been established to invest in portfolios of Homes across residential asset classes that comprise the stock of Housing Associations and Local Authorities, comprising Shared Ownership Homes and Rental Homes (being Market Rental Homes, Functional Homes and Sub-Market Rental Homes) throughout the UK.

ReSI is managed by ReSI Capital Management Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of TradeRisks Limited which has a 17 year track record of executing transactions within the UK social housing sector and, to date, has arranged funding of over £10 billion in the social housing, care and other specialist residential property sectors.

ReSI seeks to deliver secure, long-dated, inflation-linked income returns through investment in UK social housing. It aims to meet demand from Housing Associations and Local Authorities for alternative equity-like financing sources that allows them to recycle capital back into socially and economically beneficial new housing, making a meaningful contribution to the UK housing shortage.

Homes acquired by ReSI will predominantly be on a freehold or long leasehold basis (typically 99 years or more to maturity) and benefit from long term (typically 20 years plus) inflation-adjusted cash flows. Acquisitions by ReSI will be limited to Homes with sufficient cashflows, counterparty credit quality and property security that allow the Fund Manager to arrange long-term investment grade equivalent debt.

Further information on ReSI is available at www.resi-reit.com

Disclaimer

ReSI - Residential Secure Income plc published this content on 29 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2019 20:28:00 UTC
